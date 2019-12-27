 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Founder Kurt Redeker stands in Knew Conscious's new location.EXPAND
Founder Kurt Redeker stands in Knew Conscious's new location.
Ryan Fitzgerald of Jarred Media

Party After Hours When Knew Conscious Celebrates Its Grand Opening

Kyle Harris | December 27, 2019 | 12:06pm
AA

Knew Conscious, the nearly decade old DIY after-hours club and art gallery, has had a rough road to reopening, including legal squabbles, broken contracts, zoning code issues and fractured relationships. But Kurt Redeker, the artist and entrepreneur behind the project, has remained steadfast in his commitment to rebuilding his hub of electronic music and psychedelic art, despite multiple setbacks finding a new location.

Redeker has announced that in January, Knew Conscious will finally open, at 2350 Lawrence Street.

"The biggest thing to expect is it will have the same intimate feel as the original location on Walnut Street, except it is bigger and newer,” explains Redeker in a statement.

The new space will use a Traction Sound System, one of only two in the U.S., that minimizes high-frequency distortion while providing world-class sound.

While Redeker originally had visions of dab bars and a mix of cannabis and alcohol consumption, he has backpedaled on some of that.

"Redeker stresses the new location will operate in 100 percent compliance with the city," according to the statement. "In order to attend events, patrons MUST become members. Knew Conscious is created by the members for the members. It is a private club — a home away from home. Once memberships are activated, members will be treated to an exclusive, all-inclusive, club inside."

On Saturday, January 18, the social club, art gallery and music venue will be christening its new space with a free grand-opening party and art show dubbed The Awakening that runs from 7 to 11 p.m.

The show will include works by Andrew Davis, Angel Toren, Anna Charney, David Cooley, Elise Wehle, Irene Lopez Leon, Krzysztof Syruc, Lala Abaddon, Mediah, Morten Andersen, Rebekka Borum, Uri Martinez, Victor Fota, Vladimir Kraynyk, Imai Yusk, and Zander Lampkin. JackLNDN and Blacksmith will perform.

At 11 p.m., the club will transform into a members-only social club. Those interested in becoming members should go to the Knew Conscious website. Options run from $30 to $950. 

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

