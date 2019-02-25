Korn and Alice in Chains Will Swing Through Denver

Hard-rock fans looking for a throwback fix will be thrilled to know Korn and Alice in Chains will play Denver this summer.
The thirty-city tour starts July 18, in Del Valle, Texas, and concludes September 4, in Mountain View, California.
The two bands, along with openers Underoath and Fever 333, hit the Pepsi Center at 6 p.m., August 25.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 1, at Live Nation, Altitude Tickets and at 303-893-8497.
