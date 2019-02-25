 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
Korn's Jonathan Davis.
Korn's Jonathan Davis.
Aaron Thackeray

Korn and Alice in Chains Will Swing Through Denver

Kyle Harris | February 25, 2019 | 10:55am
AA

Hard-rock fans looking for a throwback fix will be thrilled to know Korn and Alice in Chains will play Denver this summer.

The thirty-city tour starts July 18, in Del Valle, Texas, and concludes September 4, in Mountain View, California.

Continue Reading

The two bands, along with openers Underoath and Fever 333, hit the Pepsi Center at 6 p.m., August 25.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 1, at Live Nation, Altitude Tickets and at 303-893-8497. 

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: