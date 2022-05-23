Kurt Vile, Modest Mouse and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Kurt Vile and the Violators rock out at the Ogden tonight, while indie-rock gods Modest Mouse drop in at the Mission Ballroom.
Punk rockers Destroy Boys take on the Marquis on Tuesday, and death-metal band Dying Fetus terrifies at Summit.
Goth legend Bauhaus comes to the Mission on Wednesday, and sad-boy indie band Pedro the Lion swings by Globe Hall.
Round out the week on Thursday with Faster Pussycat at the Oriental, or get down to some bluegrass when the Infamous Stringdusters dust up Red Rocks.
Kurt Vile & the Violators
Monday, May 23, 8 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$35.75-$75
Once lead guitarist for the War on Drugs, Kurt Vile has made a name for himself as a solo artist. He mixes influences including Dinosaur Jr., Randy Newman, Bob Dylan, Neil Young and Bruce Springsteen into his unique brand of folksy indie rock. He just released his ninth studio record, Watch My Moves.
Modest Mouse
Monday, May 23, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$49.95-$109
Modest Mouse heard a Pere Ubu record in the early ’90s and just never looked back. It's the band you likely think of when you hear the term "indie rock," and releases albums as infrequently as Quentin Tarantino releases movies. Catch British indie rockers the Cribs as the opener.
Destroy Boys
Tuesday, May 24, 6:30 p.m.
Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer Street
$16
Destroy Boys gets categorized as punk, hardcore, garage punk, etc. And sure, the band probably fits in there somewhere. But many of its moody, mid-tempo rockers really push the boundaries of those genres. It's music to propel you through a bad day.
Dying Fetus
Tuesday, May 24, 6:30 p.m.
Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake Street
$27.50
Honestly, this Maryland death-metal outfit sounds terrifying, and more so when its song "Second Skin" is "sung" by Stan Marsh on an episode of South Park. Cartoons aren't supposed to sound like that!
Bauhaus
Wednesday, May 25, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$87.50-$160
Bela Lugosi is still dead, but fortunately, Bauhaus is alive and kicking. The reunited original gangsters of goth rock are finally coming to the Mission Ballroom after pandemic woes canceled a previous appearance in 2020.
Pedro the Lion
Wednesday, May 25, 7 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$25
David Bazan, the primary creative in Pedro the Lion, makes pensive, somewhat melancholy indie rock. The band released a surprise record earlier this year. The album, Havasu, chronicles Bazan's childhood in Lake Havasu, Arizona.
Faster Pussycat
Wednesday, May 25, 8 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
$22-$150
Faster Pussycat dropped a new single last year called "Nola." Aside from that, the influential glam rock outfit is probably sticking to the hits. Hopefully, we get to hear "House of Pain." With this show you get Love Stallion, Denver's own glam rock revival quartet, and Grind Cat Grind.
The Infamous Stringdusters
Wednesday, May 25, 6:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$42-$65
Nashville-based progressive bluegrassers the Infamous Stringdusters have a new record out called Toward the Fray. Also taking the stage is blues and R&B band the California Honeydrops. Bassist Karina Rykman is also making a special appearance.
