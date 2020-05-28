 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street.EXPAND
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street.
Scott Lentz

Larimer Lounge and Globe Hall Are Back...Without Music

Kyle Harris | May 28, 2020 | 9:39am
AA

As bars and restaurants gradually come back to life, music venues remain shuttered. But two of the city’s independent clubs — Larimer Lounge and Globe Hall — are coming back to life. Silently.

There will be no live music. “We’re not even thinking about that right now,” says Scott Campbell, who owns the venues with his wife, Gwen, and also happens to be an AEG talent buyer. “We’re just trying to get back on our feet.”

Larimer Lounge, at 2721 Larimer Street, will reopen today, May 28, serving drinks and Globe Hall BBQ. It will be open from 3 to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Seating is extremely limited, and tables are spaced six feet apart; there is plenty of hand sanitizer available, and surfaces are regularly sterilized.

“We will be closely following all the health regulations put out by both city and state,” says Campbell.

Globe Hall, at 4483 Logan Street, has been offering take-out barbecue on weekends for more than a month, with a rotating menu of pulled pork, brisket and Nashville hot chicken. “It’s been amazing,” says Campbell. “We have sold out every weekend. We’ve been getting a ton of support from the neighborhood, community, friends and family.”

Globe Hall, too, will reopen for on-premises dining on May 28. There will be limited seating inside and on the great patio from 4 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, when curbside pickup will remain available.

Campbell's third venue, Lost Lake, at 3602 East Colfax Avenue, will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

All three clubs have been critical for rising bands in Denver’s music scene. They're among the few independent clubs where small acts have had a chance to get on the radar of talent buyers for bigger venues ranging from the Bluebird to Red Rocks.

With music spaces like 3 Kings Tavern and Live @ Jack's closing permanently during the COVID-19 shutdown, the survival of the city’s independent venues is more critical than every, and efforts are under way to champion the cause.

Most of Denver's independent venues — from Seventh Circle Music Collective to Red Rocks Amphitheatre — have joined the National Independent Venue Association to advocate for government relief. While Globe Hall, Larimer Lounge and Lost Lake have not signed on yet, the Campbells say they support the effort.

Just as they hope the community continues to aid their venues by buying drinks and food at Globe Hall and Larimer Lounge.

"We are deeply thankful for the support," says Campbell.

For more information about NIVA, go to nivassoc.org, order Globe Hall BBQ at globehallbbq.com, and find out more about Larimer Lounge at larimerlounge.com.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

