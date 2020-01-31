 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street.EXPAND
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street.
Scott Lentz

Lead Talent Buyer at Lost Lake, Larimer Lounge, Globe Hall Resigns

Kyle Harris | January 31, 2020 | 4:26pm
AA

Tony Mason announced on social media today, January 31, that he has left his role as lead talent buyer at Lost Lake, Larimer Lounge and Globe Hall.

"It comes with extremely mixed feelings to announce that I’ve resigned from my position as lead talent buyer for Lost Lake, Larimer Lounge & Globe Hall and have accepted a new job in Texas," he wrote. "I appreciate the time (all 8+ years of it!!) I had at these clubs, but I am ready to move on to BIGGER and better things. More news coming soon on this very exciting/scary transition in my life. Onwards and upwards my friends. Here’s to the next chapter!"

Mason, who was not available to provide comment for this story, has been a force in his time in Denver, booking national bands like the King Khan & BBQ Show, Hiss Golden Messenger, Cody Canada and many more. But he's also built his reputation in the music scene as a stalwart supporter of local musicians, willing to work with smaller bands to help them build their careers.

Related Stories

"Tony brought a true appreciation for underground/upcoming club acts, while always nurturing local talent," says Ross Swirling of Allout Helter and Alter Girls. "His cheerful and professional attitude will be missed."

AEG talent buyer and Lost Lake, Larimer Lounge and Globe Hall owner Scott Campbell has worked with Mason since he interned at Larimer Lounge.

"He’s a huge supporter of local arts and local artists," says Campbell. "He’s a super-nice guy. Goes out of his way for anybody. He helps bands move up the ladder and has good instincts."

Resale Concert Tickets

Powered By
powered by Seats For Everyone SEE MORE

Campbell's current talent buying team includes Ryan Mahrer, Danny Sax and Connor Shapiro. The venues will likely hire a booking assistant they can develop into a talent buyer.

For bands looking to book at Campbell's venues, he suggests they reach out to Mahrer at ryan@larimerlounge.com.

Campbell says he's committed to helping Mason find a bigger position in Denver, if he ever returns. But in the meantime, the venue owner is looking forward to watching his longtime employee continue to thrive.

"It’s a loss for Denver, but fortunately it’s good for him," says Campbell. "He’s going to crush it down in Texas. There's no question." 

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >