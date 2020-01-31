Lead Talent Buyer at Lost Lake, Larimer Lounge, Globe Hall Resigns

Tony Mason announced on social media today, January 31, that he has left his role as lead talent buyer at Lost Lake, Larimer Lounge and Globe Hall.

"It comes with extremely mixed feelings to announce that I’ve resigned from my position as lead talent buyer for Lost Lake, Larimer Lounge & Globe Hall and have accepted a new job in Texas," he wrote. "I appreciate the time (all 8+ years of it!!) I had at these clubs, but I am ready to move on to BIGGER and better things. More news coming soon on this very exciting/scary transition in my life. Onwards and upwards my friends. Here’s to the next chapter!"

Mason, who was not available to provide comment for this story, has been a force in his time in Denver, booking national bands like the King Khan & BBQ Show, Hiss Golden Messenger, Cody Canada and many more. But he's also built his reputation in the music scene as a stalwart supporter of local musicians, willing to work with smaller bands to help them build their careers.

"Tony brought a true appreciation for underground/upcoming club acts, while always nurturing local talent," says Ross Swirling of Allout Helter and Alter Girls. "His cheerful and professional attitude will be missed."

AEG talent buyer and Lost Lake, Larimer Lounge and Globe Hall owner Scott Campbell has worked with Mason since he interned at Larimer Lounge.

"He’s a huge supporter of local arts and local artists," says Campbell. "He’s a super-nice guy. Goes out of his way for anybody. He helps bands move up the ladder and has good instincts."

Campbell's current talent buying team includes Ryan Mahrer, Danny Sax and Connor Shapiro. The venues will likely hire a booking assistant they can develop into a talent buyer.

For bands looking to book at Campbell's venues, he suggests they reach out to Mahrer at ryan@larimerlounge.com.

Campbell says he's committed to helping Mason find a bigger position in Denver, if he ever returns. But in the meantime, the venue owner is looking forward to watching his longtime employee continue to thrive.

"It’s a loss for Denver, but fortunately it’s good for him," says Campbell. "He’s going to crush it down in Texas. There's no question."