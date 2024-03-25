 Levitt Pavilion Announces Free Summer Concert Series in Denver | Westword
Levitt Pavilion Announces More Shows for Free Summer Concert Series!

Chali 2na and Cut Chemist, Melvin Seals and JGB are just a few of the concerts added to the lineup.
March 25, 2024
Levitt Pavilion opened in Ruby Hill Park six years ago.
Levitt Pavilion opened in Ruby Hill Park six years ago.
Levitt Pavilion's Free Summer Concert Series is a gift to local music lovers, and the nonprofit venue has just announced eleven more shows for this year's lineup. The series, which runs from May to October, isn't Levitt's only offering: The venue also produces ticketed shows, and that roster includes such acts as slowdive and the Beach Boys for the 2024 season.

To RSVP or buy VIP tickets to the free concert series (VIP provides early entry, access to a VIP seating area and one free drink), head to levittdenver.org on Friday, February 23. General admission to the free concerts can be reserved a month before the show date, but RSVPs are not necessary.

Here are all the concerts announced so far, divided by free and ticketed. (Note: An asterisk indicates support to be added; the lineup is subject to change.)

Ticketed Concerts:

Slowdive with special guest Drab Majesty
Wednesday, May 1

Calexico with the PlainsSong Symphony Orchestra
Saturday, June 1

Caifanes and Café Tacvba
Friday, June 14

Cool Vibes Reggae Fest 2024 presents the Movement
Saturday, June 15

Dark Star Orchestra
Friday, July 5

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
Saturday, July 20

The Beach Boys
Wednesday, August 14

Gipsy Kings
Friday, August 23

Kurt Vile & the Violators
Thursday, August 29

Free Concerts:

L.A. Witch with Pink Fuzz
Saturday, May 4

Paa Kow with Zimbira
Friday, May 17

Etana and Link & Chain
Saturday, May 18

Kutandara with Mokomba Ensemble
Sunday, June 2

iZCALLi with Pamlico Sound & EL CRO
Friday, June 7

The Drop 104.7 Block Party with Common
Saturday, June 8

Son Rompe Pera*
Sunday, June 9

Buffalo Nichols*
Thursday, June 13

Central City Opera with Grande Orquesta Navarre
Sunday, June 16

Sensational Barnes Brothers with Wes Watkins
Wednesday, June 19

Sunny War*
Thursday, June 20

My Body My Voice featuring Denver Women's Chorus and Phoenix
Thursday, June 27

Brazil Day*
Saturday, June 29

Good Bad Devine with Enmanuel Alexander Trio
Sunday, June 30

Black Opry Revue*
Sunday, July 14

Chali 2na and Cut Chemist*
Friday, July 19

Po' Ramblin' Boys with Drunken Hearts
Friday, August 2

Shakedown Street
Saturday, August 3

Miguel Espinoza Fusion with Michele Castro
Sunday, August 11

Wailing Souls with Itals
Saturday, August 17

Melvin Seals & JGB
Saturday, August 24

Dashiki Fest*
Saturday, August 31
Emily Ferguson has been the music and culture editor atWestword since November 2021. In her role, Emily writes and edits profiles of local and national musicians, previews of upcoming performances and guides to the best of Denver’s entertainment scene. Her previous work experience includes contributing to the arts sections of the Wall Street Journal, The Spectator and the Free Beacon. While attending the College of Charleston, Emily was a fire performer and worked at music festivals.
