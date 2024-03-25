Levitt Pavilion Announces More Shows for Free Summer Concert Series!

To RSVP or buy VIP tickets to the free concert series (VIP provides early entry, access to a VIP seating area and one free drink), head to levittdenver.org on Friday, February 23. General admission to the free concerts can be reserved a month before the show date, but RSVPs are not necessary.
Here are all the concerts announced so far, divided by free and ticketed. (Note: An asterisk indicates support to be added; the lineup is subject to change.)
Ticketed Concerts:Slowdive with special guest Drab Majesty
Wednesday, May 1
Calexico with the PlainsSong Symphony Orchestra
Saturday, June 1
Caifanes and Café Tacvba
Friday, June 14
Cool Vibes Reggae Fest 2024 presents the Movement
Saturday, June 15
Dark Star Orchestra
Friday, July 5
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
Saturday, July 20
The Beach Boys
Wednesday, August 14
Gipsy Kings
Friday, August 23
Kurt Vile & the Violators
Thursday, August 29
Free Concerts:L.A. Witch with Pink Fuzz
Saturday, May 4
Paa Kow with Zimbira
Friday, May 17
Etana and Link & Chain
Saturday, May 18
Kutandara with Mokomba Ensemble
Sunday, June 2
iZCALLi with Pamlico Sound & EL CRO
Friday, June 7
The Drop 104.7 Block Party with Common
Saturday, June 8
Son Rompe Pera*
Sunday, June 9
Buffalo Nichols*
Thursday, June 13
Central City Opera with Grande Orquesta Navarre
Sunday, June 16
Sensational Barnes Brothers with Wes Watkins
Wednesday, June 19
Sunny War*
Thursday, June 20
My Body My Voice featuring Denver Women's Chorus and Phoenix
Thursday, June 27
Brazil Day*
Saturday, June 29
Good Bad Devine with Enmanuel Alexander Trio
Sunday, June 30
Black Opry Revue*
Sunday, July 14
Chali 2na and Cut Chemist*
Friday, July 19
Po' Ramblin' Boys with Drunken Hearts
Friday, August 2
Shakedown Street
Saturday, August 3
Miguel Espinoza Fusion with Michele Castro
Sunday, August 11
Wailing Souls with Itals
Saturday, August 17
Melvin Seals & JGB
Saturday, August 24
Dashiki Fest*
Saturday, August 31