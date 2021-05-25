Levitt Pavilion Announces More Free Concerts

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Following two glorious nights with DeVotchKa last weekend, Levitt Pavilion Denver, now operating at 7,500 capacity, announced another round of free concerts as part of its summer season.

The outdoor venue at Ruby Hill Park will be bringing in pedal steel guitarist Robert Randolph (June 27), Minneapolis pop band Yam Haus (August 19), Austin rock band Fastball (August 21), heavy metal mariachi band Metalachi (August 28), Sammy Rae & the Friends, a nine-piece band with horns, keys and backup singers (August 29), and Shine Music Festival (August 8), dedicated to giving full access to the power of music, with Los Angeles act the Score and local artists El Javi, Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts, Float Like a Buffalo and more.

RSVP and limited VIP tickets go on sale Friday, May 28, at 10 a.m. at Levitt's website.

Also, last month, Levitt launched its Comeback Fund in hopes of raising $25,000 to fuel the venue's post-COVID season after suffering a $2 million loss from closing in 2020. While that initial goal was met in May as a way to offset a $125,000 production cost increase due to COVID-19 precautions, the venue will continue to fundraise throughout the year to finance its nonprofit organization and free concert series, while offering Ruby Star memberships that provide VIP access to its fifty free concerts per season, free drinks and more.

Previously announced shows that are part of Levitt's Free Summer Concert Series:

The Dustbowl Revival and Emily Scott Robinson: May 28

Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers and Graham Good & The Painters: May 29

Mike Love and Cas Haley: May 30

Neoma and YaSi: June 4

Flobots: June 5

Shook Twins: June 10

Cody Canada & The Departed: June 17

NOLA Roadshow feat. Dumpstaphunk (with George Porter Jr. and Jon Cleary) and Dyrty Byrds: June 24

Saint Nomad and Corsicana: June 25

The Slackers and Last Reel Hero: June 26

Pandas & People: July 18

Patrick Sweany: July 31

Yonder Mountain String Band: August 5

The Dip and Oh He Dead: August 12

Colorado Cool Vibes Reggae Festival: September 18

High Ground Music & Arts Experience: October 2

Shovels and Rope: October 9