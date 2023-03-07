Levitt Pavilion Announces Summer Concert Lineup

Navigation
March 7, 2023 10:00AM

Levitt Pavilion at Ruby Hill Park.
While the Denver Botanic Gardens announced its Summer Concert Series last week, there are many more musical outdoor adventures to look forward to in metro Denver. Over the past six years, Levitt Pavilion has hosted free concerts on the sprawling, lush green grass of Ruby Hill Park that has made the venue a summer destination for music lovers.

The nonprofit Levitt just announced the return of its Free Summer Concert Series, with a lineup that offers something for everyone, as well as its roster of ticketed concerts for the summer. Tickets for those shows as well as RSVP and limited VIP tickets for Levitt's Free Summer Concert Series go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 10. In the meantime, study this lineup to see who's coming this summer (* indicates support to be added; ^ indicates the artist performs in Spanish):

Fishbone*
May 6

Etana*
May 11

Son Little*
May 19

The Slackers*
May 20

Son Rompe Pera*^
May 27

Central City Opera*
June 4

Strange Famous Fest, featuring Sage Francis and SFR labelmates
June 17

Brazil Day, featuring Ginga and Bateria
June 25

The Wailing Souls*
June 7

Lineup for ticketed concerts:

Violent Femmes: performing debut album Violent Femmes with Jesse Ahern
May 21

Garbage and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, with special guest Metric
June 15

CAKE
June 23

Bittersweet Daze, with Cavetown, mxmtoon, Ricky Montgomery and grentperez
June 26

Yellowcard, with Anberlin, This Wild Life and Emo Nite Brooklyn
August 8

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ziggy Marley with Mavis Staples and Robert Randolph Band
August 8

Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova of the Swell Season
August 20

Find more information at levittdenver.org.
