Levitt Pavilion Announces Summer Concert Lineup

The nonprofit Levitt just announced the return of its Free Summer Concert Series, with a lineup that offers something for everyone, as well as its roster of ticketed concerts for the summer. Tickets for those shows as well as RSVP and limited VIP tickets for Levitt's Free Summer Concert Series go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 10. In the meantime, study this lineup to see who's coming this summer (* indicates support to be added; ^ indicates the artist performs in Spanish):
Fishbone*
May 6
Etana*
May 11
Son Little*
May 19
The Slackers*
May 20
May 27
Central City Opera*
June 4
Strange Famous Fest, featuring Sage Francis and SFR labelmates
June 17
Brazil Day, featuring Ginga and Bateria
June 25
The Wailing Souls*
June 7
Lineup for ticketed concerts:
Violent Femmes: performing debut album Violent Femmes with Jesse Ahern
May 21
Garbage and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, with special guest Metric
June 15
CAKE
June 23
Bittersweet Daze, with Cavetown, mxmtoon, Ricky Montgomery and grentperez
June 26
Yellowcard, with Anberlin, This Wild Life and Emo Nite Brooklyn
August 8
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ziggy Marley with Mavis Staples and Robert Randolph Band
August 8
Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova of the Swell Season
August 20
Find more information at levittdenver.org.