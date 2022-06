Lightning Cult Tackles Death and Impermanence on The Whole Pulse

Marchant has called Santa Fe home for the past several years, but he has deep roots in the Denver music scene. He grew up in the suburbs and moved to the city when he turned eighteen. That’s where he says he discovered his creative identity, including his time as the frontman of psychedelic rock band Widowers “I used to be more of like a bandleader, playing lots of shows, performing a lot,” he says. “All of that happened in Denver, so I'm very tied to a lot of musicians there, a lot of venues there. It’s where I started out.”His last few years in Denver marked a rough time in his life, however. He beat cancer, but fell into drinking and using drugs. Marchant got sober in 2015 and moved to Santa Fe to “lay low,” as he puts it, temporarily retiring from making music. What was perhaps a passing relocation became permanent as he decided he liked the town.“I found it to be a really great place for me to live, and I just kind of stayed," he says. “I didn't plan to pull up my roots and move. But I just kind of stayed and then ultimately sort of built a life down here.”Marchant knew his Lightning Cult bandmate, Luke Bern Carr, from around town, and the two eventually began collaborating at the suggestion of a mutual friend. Marchant sent Carr some demo tracks to break the ice, and the pair wound up releasing two EPs prior to“We just really jell creatively,” Marchant says. “[Carr] is really good at everything I’m not, which makes him an ideal partner. We trust each other’s work, which I think is really good for a creative partnership.”