Lil Uzi Vert and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Lil Uzi Vert plays the Fillmore on Monday, November 13, while dubstep icon N-Type plays the Black Box on Tuesday, November 14.
Left to Die brings the former group Death back to life at the Oriental on Thursday, November 16, and St. Paul and the Broken Bones serves up soul tunes at Ellie Caulkins Opera House on Saturday, November 18.
Lil Uzi Vert
Monday, November 13, 7 p.m.
Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 North Clarkson Street
Resale tickets available
Lil Uzi Vert is on tour in support of the rapper's third studio album, Pink Tape. The gender-nonconforming artist, who catapulted to fame in 2016, is known for their rapid cyphers and charismatic style that's provided them a legion of loyal fans.
Xiuhtezcatl & Mato Wayuhi
Monday, November 13, 8 p.m.
Lost Lake Lounge, 3602 East Colfax Avenue
$20
November is Native American Heritage month, and what better way to celebrate than by supporting the incredible Indigenous hip-hop duo Xiuhtezcatl and Mato Wayuhi on the "2 The Moon & Back" tour. Both of the members are well-accomplished multidisciplinary artists on a mission to bring empowerment to the Indigenous community and beyond. Mato Wayuhi comes from Oglala Lakota lineage and is the music composer for the hit TV series Reservation Dogs. Xiuhtezcatl Martinez (aka X) possesses Aztec heritage from his father's side and is also a passionate activist who was a youth director for the environmental nonprofit Earth Guardians. Denver's own Indigenous-activist and indie-rock act Cherokee Social opens the show.
Sub.mission Electronic Tuesdays
Tuesday, November 14, 8 p.m.
The Black Box, 314 East 13th Avenue
$15-$240
Denver's premiere electronic music venue the Black Box is celebrating its seventh anniversary this week. Come on out to one of the city's longest running weekly dance parties and see legendary London dubstep pioneer N-Type playing his "History of Dubstep Set." The party is rounded out with fellow womp-tronica aficionados Internet Child, Don Jamal and Migee opening the show.
We Are Scientists
Tuesday, November 14, 8 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$20-$25
The fun-loving indie-rock New Yorkers of We Are Scientists might not be actual scientists (a stranger once asked if they were scientists, based on how they were dressed, and the name stuck), but they are intellectuals with a penchant for deep cut references and out-of-the-box song ideas. The prolific group has just released its eighth studio album, Lobes, which is considered to be a sister-album to the previous "pandemic project" release, Huffy. Brooklyn-based indie-pop artist Sean McVerry provides support.
Story of the Year
Wednesday, November 15, 7:30 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$34.50-$39.50
The early 2000s emo-punk army saw its enlistment numbers explode when the post-hardcore personnel of Story of the Year released its debut album, Page Avenue, in 2003. Now the group is back to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the pivotal release, full of loud guitars and even louder ideas of staying true to yourself. Pop-punk pals Four Year Strong and Youth Fountain open the show.
Candlelight Concerts: Classic Rock on Strings
Thursday, November 16, 6:30 p.m.
Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum, 7711 East Academy Boulevard, Hangar #1
$34-$58
The Candlelight Concert Series was started in 2019 by Fever, and since its inception ,the series has been attended by more than three million people in over 100 cities around the globe. The concept is simple: find a culturally significant venue, book an impressive instrumental artist or group to perform an arrangement of tribute songs, and fill the space with lots and lots of candles. Although the premise may be simple, the experience itself is deeply impressive. This week will see the Nexus Strings Quintet performing classic rock hits, such as the Beatles' "Eleanor Rigby," Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," Aerosmith's "Dream On" and many more.
Left to Die
Thursday, November 16, 7 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
$20-$125
Matt Harvey has been a fan of the death-metal group Death for as long as he can remember. So when Harvey was approached by some of that band's former members to help revive the project under the moniker Left to Die, he jumped at the chance. After all, Harvey used to play in a tribute band to the legends, and even rocked out with some of the former members of Death in other tribute groups. Fellow metal acts Mortuous, Mortal Wound and Street Tombs open the show.
LP Giobbi
Thursday, November 16, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$35
Thursday, November 16, 10:30 p.m.
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street
$26
Leah Chisholm (aka LP Giobbi) is a house artist that's part Deadhead and part bassface. She studied classical jazz piano in college and has taken that musical understanding to the next level with her interest in EDM. By combining her love for the keys, her adept understanding of music production and the influence of her parents' love of the Grateful Dead, she has created a superb style that will keep you dancing for days. She is currently on tour in support of her recently released album, Light Places, and is touring with support artist Bad Snacks.
Muscadine Bloodline
Friday, November 17, 9 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$25
These two boys from Mobile, Alabama, always envisioned themselves as solo artists. But as fate would have it, the two were introduced while still living in their hometown and realized that two heads are better than one in this situation. Now the duo lives in Nashville and keeps churning out southern rock and country ballads that are as juicy as the grapes that the group is named after. They are currently touring to promote their last full length release, Teenage Dixie, with storytelling country folkateer Gabe Lee providing support throughout.
St. Paul and the Broken Bones
Saturday, November 18, 8 p.m.
Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1400 Curtis Street
$70-$230
The eight-piece southern-soul powerhouse St. Paul and the Broken Bones originally formed around lead singer Paul Janeway, who once aspired to be a preacher but instead found himself singing his messages. In the early days, it was just Janeway and his bassist Jesse Phillips trying to make something that would last, but very quickly the two realized that the project needed more members to help round out the big sound that Janeway's voice was capable of producing. Before they knew it, six more musicians with similarly big dreams were ready to roll. and the rest is history. The band will be performing songs from the recently released fifth studio album, Angels In Science Fiction. Touring support artist Maggie Rose will open the show.
Pentatonix
Sunday, November 19, 7 p.m.
Blue Arena, 5290 Arena Circle, Loveland
$260-$543
Now that November is here, it is time to start cramming in as much holiday music as possible before the end of year creeps up on us. There are already lots of options to choose from, but one of the best this week is with the amazing á cappella group from Texas, Pentatonix. Most of the members met while they were in high school, and within a few years had organized themselves into a formidable contestant to appear on the popular á cappella competition television series called The Sing-Off. Now the quintet is producing best-selling holiday albums and playing large venues all over the country.
