Candlelight Concert Series Illuminates Denver Venues

Since its launch, Candlelight Concerts has hosted an impressive three million attendees in more than 100 cities around the world. Fever Originals associate producer Ashleigh Southard launched Fever's Denver program in October 2020, and has been booking musicians and venues in the Mile High City ever since.
"Denver was chosen for its developing arts, culture and entertainment sectors," Southard says. "We launched Candlelight in Denver, along with other cities, with our mission statement in mind to democratize access to classical music."
By taking classical music out of the typical concert hall and incorporating a visual element, Fever attracts a wide audience and introduces canonical classical composers such as Vivaldi, Mozart and Chopin to new listeners. There's also no dress code: "We see everything from tie-dyes to tuxedos; it really depends on the show," Southard says. "We encourage people to dress however they want to have the best night that they can."
Southard has attended hundreds of Candlelight Concerts since she joined the company, and her favorite part of each performance is the musicians' commentary. "They'll give historic facts, the history behind artists, and kind of educate the guest throughout their journey during the program," she explains. "So I think that's really great that they're getting the educational aspect and also getting to hear their favorite artists as a tribute or a classical musician, and getting to find out something they might not necessarily have found."
Each show lasts up to 65 minutes and ranges from contemporary tributes to such artists as Queen, Taylor Swift, ABBA and Coldplay to traditional classical pieces. Be sure to get there early: Doors open an hour prior to start time, and late entry isn't permitted for any Candlelight Concert. Anyone age eight and up is welcome, though audience members under sixteen must be accompanied by an adult.
Check out Fever's upcoming Denver performances below:
A Tribute to David Bowie
Wednesday, November 8, 6:30 p.m.
Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum, 7711 East Academy Boulevard
$39 to $66
Flickering candlelight and the instrumental tunes of David Bowie, played by Range Ensemble's string quartet, is a fool-proof method for getting over the mid-week blues. Known for dramatic performances and characters like Ziggy Stardust, Bowie was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996. The show will be an hour long, and the tentative tribute program includes such hits as "Ziggy Stardust," "Young Americans" and the Queen collab "Under Pressure."
A Tribute to Adele
Wednesday, November 8, 9:15 p.m.
Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum, 7711 East Academy Boulevard
$39 to $66
The string quartet tribute to English pop icon and songwriter Adele follows Candlelight's Bowie concert on Wednesday, November 8. The show's scheduled program includes a wide range of Adele's most popular tunes from several of her albums, including "Rumour Has It" and "Someone Like You" from her 2011 album, 21, and "Hello," the lead single from her third studio album, 25. The performance is an hour long, and doors open at 8:15 p.m.
A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
Saturday, November 11, 6:30 and 8:45 p.m.
The Kirk of Highland, 3011 Vallejo Street
$29 to $52
Fleetwood Mac's legacy of music-making spans more than fifty years, but the group closed its last chapter after the death of member Christine McVie in 2022. This tribute concert will include tunes such as "Go Your Own Way," "You Make Loving Fun" and "Say You Love Me," and will be held in the Kirk of Highland, one of Denver's most well-known wedding and event venues. Both concerts are an hour long; doors open 45 minutes before the start time.
Classic Rock on Strings at Wings Over the RockiesMagical Movie Soundtracks
Thursday, November 16, and Thursday, January 11, 6:30 and 9:15 p.m.
Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum, 7711 East Academy Boulevard
$34 to $58
Experience the incredible work of rock idols including Bon Jovi, Queen, the Beatles and the Rolling Stones in a completely new way with an instrumental performance by the Nexus String Quintet. Programmed hits include ’80s rock classics "Livin' on a Prayer," "Danger Zone" and "Eye of the Tiger." The performance is an hour long, and doors open an hour and fifteen minutes prior to start time.
Thursday, November 16, and Thursday, January 11, 6:30 and 9:15 p.m.
Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum, 7711 East Academy Boulevard
$34 to $58
Experience the incredible work of rock idols including Bon Jovi, Queen, the Beatles and the Rolling Stones in a completely new way with an instrumental performance by the Nexus String Quintet. Programmed hits include ’80s rock classics "Livin' on a Prayer," "Danger Zone" and "Eye of the Tiger." The performance is an hour long, and doors open an hour and fifteen minutes prior to start time.
Friday, December 8, 6:30 and 8:45 p.m.
The Kirk of Highland, 3011 Vallejo Street
$29 to $52
A collection of quintessential Disney and Disney Pixar movie soundtracks, this Candlelight Concert will delight children (ages eight and up) and satisfy the inner child of devoted Disney adults. The program includes tunes from animated and live-action classics like The Little Mermaid, Cinderella and Mary Poppins, as well as more recent additions to the Disney family, including Frozen (if you're tired of hearing "Let It Go," this concert isn't for you) and The Mandalorian. The performance is an hour long; doors open 45 minutes prior to start time.
The Best of Hans Zimmer at St. Cajetan's
Saturday, December 9, 6:15 and 8:30 p.m.
St. Cajetan's, 101 Lawrence Way
$35 to $60
When you think of film scores, Hans Florian Zimmer may come to mind. The prolific German film-score composer and music producer is an Oscar- and Grammy-winning legend, composing music for more than 150 films. This Candlelight Concert will include some of his most recognizable works from movies such as Interstellar, Gladiator, Dune, Inception, The Lion King and Pirates of the Caribbean, to name a few. The concert is 65 minutes long; doors open 45 minutes prior to start time.
Candlelight Holiday Special Featuring The Nutcracker and More
December 15, 16 and 21, 6:30 and 9 p.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 1820 Broadway
$27 to $44
Range Ensemble's string quartet brings cozy holiday classics such as "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy" from Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker, instrumental versions of Christmas carols and selections from Handel's Messiah to Trinity United Methodist Church. The performance is 65 minutes long; doors open an hour prior to start time.
A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
Friday, January 12, 6:30 and 9 p.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 1820 Broadway
$26 to $54
This performance is a little different than Candlelight's prior tribute to Fleetwood Mac. Instead of soft rock performed by a string quartet, this collection of instrumental arrangements is for a Range Ensemble piano and violin duo. The concert is an hour long; doors open an hour prior to start time.