Candlelight Concert Series Illuminates Denver Venues

Be sure to get there early: Doors open an hour prior to start time, and late entry isn't permitted for any Candlelight Concert. Anyone age eight and up is welcome, though audience members under sixteen must be accompanied by an adult.



click to enlarge A candlelight performance at an aquarium in Singapore. Courtesy of Fever

Classic Rock on Strings at Wings Over the Rockies

Thursday, November 16, and Thursday, January 11, 6:30 and 9:15 p.m.

Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum, 7711 East Academy Boulevard

$34 to $58

Experience the incredible work of rock idols including Bon Jovi, Queen, the Beatles and the Rolling Stones in a completely new way with an instrumental performance by the Nexus String Quintet. Programmed hits include ’80s rock classics "Livin' on a Prayer," "Danger Zone" and "Eye of the Tiger." The performance is an hour long, and doors open an hour and fifteen minutes prior to start time.

click to enlarge A candlelight performance in Victoria Hall. Courtesy of Fever Experience the incredible work of rock idols including Bon Jovi, Queen, the Beatles and the Rolling Stones in a completely new way with an instrumental performance by the Nexus String Quintet. Programmed hits include ’80s rock classics "Livin' on a Prayer," "Danger Zone" and "Eye of the Tiger." The performance is an hour long, and doors open an hour and fifteen minutes prior to start time.