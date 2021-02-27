Reader: I Will Climb Every Step at Red Rocks in a Double Mask for a Concert!

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

The City of Denver has submitted a variance request to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment asking that concert capacity at Red Rocks Amphitheatre be raised to 2,500 this spring.

While the CDPHE has not yet ruled on that request, in a briefing for industry stakeholders on February 25, it projected that by April 1, as most counties move to Level Blue on the department's COVID dial, live events could return at 50 percent capacity with six-foot social distancing; by May 1, they could return at 60 percent capacity with six-foot social distancing, and in July and beyond, at Level Green, they could return at 75 to 80 percent capacity with three-foot social distancing or even no social distancing, depending on how many people have been vaccinated by then.

While the CDPHE said these scenarios were just projections of what might happen, offered to help music-industry insiders make plans, fans who read our piece on concert possibilities started making plans, too, sharing them on the Westword Facebook post of the story. Says Deanna:



OMG, I will climb every step at Red Rocks in a double mask to see a big live show again! Goo Goo Dolls at the end of July!



Suggests Josh:



It’s a miracle.



Replies Jeff:



I don't know if I am ready for crowded concerts yet, but I hope others support musicians, both local and national.



Asks Dawn:



Wonder what happens to shows that have already been sold to capacity and are rescheduling?



Adds William:



So what happens to the other 20 percent who purchased tickets last year to sold-out shows?



Wonders Mark:



Okay, really, what is the difference between 80 percent and 100 percent? There will be no social distancing at 80 percent, so what is the point?



Comments Jamiah:



Guys. Remember when we thought this would last just two weeks?



Responds Suzanne:

Hard to believe there was a time when people got along and missed each other and we were "all in this together." Now there's literally nothing but COVID talk, politics and arguing as a pastime. In one year, it's a different country and culture. And here I was, waiting to go back to "normal life." Maybe enjoy a concert and see people again. Westword is great at creating headlines that bait people into a divide. Truthfully, I think it's how society has learned to cope this last year. Still gonna say I think our differences aren't as great as our human connection. ????Trying to stay positive in this mess is a challenge.



Are you staying positive about the possibility of concerts returning?

Here's CDPHE's explantion of those February 25 projections: "We shared projections with stakeholders recently, including the possibility of expanding event and restaurant capacity to 75-80 percent in July. Please note that the projections we shared are not concrete and were presented to help the industry plan for the future. We regularly share best guesses for what we expect in the coming months, with a mutual understanding that specific parameters and timelines will change as the pandemic changes. But we have a strong commitment to help our businesses plan for the upcoming months, and so regularly share information."

Given that, when are you guessing that live concerts will return? At what capacity? Post a comment or email your thoughts to editorial@westword.com.