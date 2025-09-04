Linkin Park Ignites Ball Arena With Nostalgia and New Fire: Photos

Linkin Park’s return to Denver was a seismic moment, marking its first Colorado show with new frontwoman Emily Armstrong, who stepped into the role with fierce conviction and vocal firepower.
The show, which landed at Ball Arena on September 3, kicked off with the track "Somewhere I Belong" into "Points of Authority." Armstrong’s renditions of classics like “Crawling” and “Faint” honored Chester Bennington’s legacy while carving out her own space in the band’s evolving sound. The setlist, which included four "acts," balanced emotional depth and explosive energy, with tracks from its new album, From Zero, igniting fresh excitement among longtime fans. Jean Dawson, meanwhile, opened the evening with a genre-defying performance that fused experimental pop, rap and indie rock, setting a bold and introspective tone for the night.
See photos from the show below. Denver concert calendar.