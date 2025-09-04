 Linkin Park Denver Show Brought Nostalgia and New Fire: Photos | Westword
Linkin Park Ignites Ball Arena With Nostalgia and New Fire: Photos

Linkin Park performed at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on September 3 with support from Jean Dawson for their From Zero World Tour 2025.
September 4, 2025
Image: Linkin Park takes the stage at Ball Arena for their From Zero World Tour.
The band was originally called Xero before becoming Linkin Park. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
Linkin Park’s return to Denver was a seismic moment, marking its first Colorado show with new frontwoman Emily Armstrong, who stepped into the role with fierce conviction and vocal firepower.

The show, which landed at Ball Arena on September 3, kicked off with the track "Somewhere I Belong" into "Points of Authority." Armstrong’s renditions of classics like “Crawling” and “Faint” honored Chester Bennington’s legacy while carving out her own space in the band’s evolving sound. The setlist, which included four "acts," balanced emotional depth and explosive energy, with tracks from its new album, From Zero, igniting fresh excitement among longtime fans. Jean Dawson, meanwhile, opened the evening with a genre-defying performance that fused experimental pop, rap and indie rock, setting a bold and introspective tone for the night.

See photos from the show below.
click to enlarge Linkin Park takes the stage at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Minutes to Midnight marked a stylistic shift toward alternative rock.
Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Linkin Park takes the stage at Ball Arena for their From Zero World Tour.
Their debut album Hybrid Theory (2000) sold over 27 million copies worldwide.
Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Jean Dawson takes the stage at Ball Arena, opening for Linkin Park.
Jean Dawson is known for blending experimental pop with hip-hop, indie rock, and punk influences.
Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Linkin Park takes the stage at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
They collaborated with Jay-Z on the Grammy-winning mashup album Collision Course.
Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Linkin Park takes the stage at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
They were the first rock band to reach 1 billion views on YouTube.
Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Linkin Park takes the stage at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
“In the End” nearly didn’t make the album—Chester Bennington thought fans would hate it.
Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge The crowd as Linkin Park takes the stage.
The crowd roared as Linkin Park took the stage.
Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Linkin Park takes the stage at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Meteora (2003) debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and featured hits like “Numb” and “Faint”.
Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Linkin Park takes the stage at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Linkin Park has won multiple Grammy Awards, including Best Hard Rock Performance.
Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Jean Dawson takes the stage at Ball Arena, opening for Linkin Park.
Jean Dawson released his debut album Bad Sports from his college dorm room while studying film.
Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Linkin Park takes the stage at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
They founded Music for Relief, a charity supporting disaster relief and environmental causes.
Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Linkin Park takes the stage at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Linkin Park takes the stage at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Their 2010 album A Thousand Suns explored nuclear warfare and human rights themes.
Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Jean Dawson takes the stage at Ball Arena, opening for Linkin Park.
Dawson’s lyrics often explore themes like anxiety, outsider identity, and fragile masculinity
Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Linkin Park returns to Denver and headlined Ball Arena.
Their sound blends rock, hip-hop, electronic, and metal, with Mike Shinoda as a key producer.
Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Linkin Park takes the stage at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
They performed at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.
Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Linkin Park takes the stage at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Fans were engaged all night long.
Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Linkin Park takes the stage at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
They launched their own festival, Projekt Revolution, featuring diverse artists like Korn and Snoop Dogg.
Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Linkin Park takes the stage at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Linkin Park sold over 100 million records globally, making them one of the best-selling acts ever.
Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
