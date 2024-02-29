Liquid Stranger Brings an Extra-Sensory Experience to Red Rocks

Liquid Stranger, born Martin Johan Stääf in Sweden, has set the standard for electronic dance music with his immersive multimedia live performances, seamlessly weaving his music with special visuals for an experience that transports audiences to new realms.
And with WAKAAN Rocks II on Saturday, April 13, his first return to Red Rocks since WAKAAN Rocks in October 2023, Liquid Stranger will expand the limits and artistic boundaries of his technology-driven concert for his fans.
His “TRINITY” concept will showcase three unique sets in one Red Rocks appearance, from downtempo to throwbacks to high-energy bangers.
To achieve that three-in-one result, Liquid Stranger will pair high-tech lighting and computerized effects and animation for each of the sets to engage as many of the human senses as possible. His team includes designers and creators who are developing time-coded visuals to sync with the music, using different production components to make the performance a truly unique experience.
Liquid Stranger will unveil a new video wall
The night will be about more than just different musical sets, however. Liquid Stranger is remaking the look of the stage at Red Rocks Amphitheatre for WAKAAN Rocks II by unveiling a new video wall that’s being built for the concert and will feature lights alongside and behind it to create a new sensory mode and engage the audience beyond a typical concert experience. It’s something that Liquid Stranger always focuses on: expanding the library of content to make his live shows exceptional.
The event will highlight the artist’s versatility and showcase his impressively diverse musical range. For this very special show, Liquid Stranger will be accompanied by talented rising acts like Eazybaked, G-Rex B2B Sully, and Shanghai Doom B2B Sharlitz Web.
Martin Stääf played classical piano as a child, but as a DJ and EDM wizard, he has an omnivorous appetite for musical genres and styles. He began creating his audio and visual art under the Liquid Stranger name in 2003 and experimented with a variety of genres. As noted by GenerationBass, his musical scope includes “everything from Latin, Asian, Eastern European and Jamaican Dancehall dubs" that enrich his style, which embraces ambient music, dubstep, psychedelia, jazz and much more while keeping entranced audiences moving and grooving. Everything and every style from everywhere is fair game for Liquid Stranger in the pursuit of his transportive performances.
'One-time occasion' at Red Rocks
The artist himself explains the scope of his vision for WAKAAN Rocks II: “I wanted to allow my fans to see the full spectrum of what the Liquid Stranger project is in one night. This is a one-time occasion, and I wanted to give followers this opportunity.”
You won’t want to miss this unforgettable night, which promises to be much more than just a “show.” The highly anticipated event is expected to sell out quickly, so purchase tickets now.