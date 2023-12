All the Red Rocks 2024 Concerts Announced So Far

click to enlarge Boogie T opening for GRiZ at Red Rocks. Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Openers: EazyBaked, G-Rex B2B Sully, Shanghai Doom B2B Sharlitz Web

click to enlarge Wiz Khalifa returns to the Mile High City for 420 on the Rocks April 22. Miles Chrisinger

click to enlarge Primus will return to Red Rocks in 2024 with Puscifer and A Perfect Circle. Jacqueline Collins

click to enlarge The Turnpike Troubadours have another Red Rocks gig. David McClister

Steve Martin and Martin Short are bringing "The Dukes of Funnytown" tour to Red Rocks. Courtesy of AEG

click to enlarge King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard will play Red Rocks on September 7 and 8 next year. Maclay Heriot

click to enlarge CloZee is a Red Rocks mainstay. CloZeeOfficial / Facebook

The Red Rocks season just ended in November, but we're already thinking ahead to the start of concerts there in the spring. After all, Red Rocks Amphitheatre is not just the best venue in Colorado, but perhaps the world; we're lucky to have it in our backyard. There are already dozens of concerts slated for Red Rocks next year. Here's a starter set of shows you can look forward to:Openers: TRUTH, Boogie T.rio, Break Science, Distinct Motive, SkelltynSaturday, March 30, 6 p.m.Openers: Virtual Riot b2b Barely Alive, G-Space, ALLEYCVTSunday, March 31, 6 p.m.Friday, April 5, 6 p.m.Saturday, April 6, 6 p.m.Openers: Cannons, EMBRZ, ORTRFriday, April 12, 6:30 p.m.Saturday, April 13, 7 p.m.Wednesday, April 17, 7 p.m.Openers: Flatbush Zombies, Earthgang, Chevy Woods, DJ BonicsSaturday, April 20, 6 p.m.Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, Frozen SoulMonday, April 22, 6:30 p.m.Thursday, April 25, 8 p.m.Friday, April 26, 8 p.m.Opener: Cypress HillSaturday, April 27, 7 p.m.Opener: Left to SufferSunday, April 28, 5 p.m.Thursday, May 2, 8 p.m.Opener: Amanda ShiresFriday, May 3, 7 p.m.Openers: 49 Winchester, Hayes CarllTuesday, May 7, 6 p.m.Wednesday, May 8, 7 p.m.Thursday openers: The Red Clay Strays, American Aquarium. Friday openers: Wyatt Flores, Sierra HullThursday, May 9, 6:30 p.m.Friday, May 10, 6:30 p.m.Opener: Mavis StaplesMonday, May 13, 7:30 p.m.Wednesday, May 15, 7:30 p.m.Opener: Judah & the LionSunday, May 19, 7 p.m.Opener: SamiaMonday, May 20, 7:30 p.m.Openers: Tracy Lawrence, Ella LangleyTuesday, May 21, 7 p.m.Wednesday, May 29, 7:30 p.m.Thursday, May 30, 7:30 p.m.Openers: The Way and Treaty, Chancy WilliamsWednesday, June 5, 7 p.m.Thursday, June 6, 8 p.m.Opener: The WallflowersSaturday, June 8, 7 p.m.Sunday, June 9, 6:30 p.m.Friday, June 14, 8 p.m.Monday, June 17, 7 p.m.Openers: Jamestown Revival, Drayton FarleyTuesday, June 25, 7 p.m.Openers: Josiah and the BonnevillesThursday, July 11, 7 p.m.Tuesday, July 16, 8 p.m.Opener: Fruit BatsThursday, July 18, 7:30 p.m.Sunday, July 28, 7 p.m.Openers: AFI, Poppy, KennyHooplaWednesday, July 31, 6:30 p.m.Thursday, August 8, 8 p.m.Friday, August 9, 8 p.m.Sunday, August 11, 7 p.m.Openers: Madison Cunningham (Monday), Houndmouth (Tuesday)Monday, August 12, 7 p.m.Tuesday, August 13, 7 p.m.Wednesday, August 14, 6:30 p.m.Thursday, August 15, 6:30 p.m.Openers: Fitz and the Tantrums, DJ LogicSunday, August 18, 6:30 p.m.Thursday, August 22, 8 p.m.Opener: Corey KentSunday, August 26, 6:30 p.m.Sunday, September 1, 7 p.m.Monday, September 2, 7 p.m.Opener: Geese (Sunday only)Sunday, September 8, 7 p.m.Monday, September 9, 1:30 p.m., 8 p.m.Thursday, September 19, 7:30 p.m.Friday, September 21, 7 p.m.Monday, September 20, 7 p.m.Friday, October 4, 7 p.m.Saturday, October 5, 6 p.m.Sunday, October 6, 6 p.m.Sunday, November 3, 6 p.m.