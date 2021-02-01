The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

- Local
Bassist Jean-Luc Davis kicks off his weekly residency at Nocturne, where he'll put jazz spins on ’90s alt-rock tunes; pianist Jack Dunlevie starts a weekly residency there as well, exploring songs from Oscar Peterson's We Get Requests. Also on tap this week are livestreams by Umphrey's McGee and Trampled by Turtles. Here's our list of what's happening:
The Westway Bells
Mondays at 8 p.m.
Appaloosa Grill, 535 16th Street
Free
The members of the Westway Bells play what they call "Western soul," a mix of rock, country, R&B and other genres.
ManyColors
Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
Appaloosa Grill, 535 16th Street
Free
ManyColors is a Denver quartet that blends hip-hop and jazz.
Electronic Tuesdays
Tuesday, February 2, 6 p.m.
Black Box, 314 East 13th Avenue
$40-$80 (4- to 6-person tables and booths)
The 2021 Residency Battle Winners Showcase features Dopel and Sweetprince with guests Caustik and Fatmidz.
Jean-Luc Davis' Alternate Reality Vol. 2
Wednesdays in February, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m.
Nocturne, 1330 27th Street
$15
In the second volume of this concept, bassist Jean-Luc Davis goes back to the ’90s and beyond with a well-curated selection of alternative-rock classics reimagined through the jazz and improvisatory lens.
Jack Dunlevie Trio
Thursdays in February and March, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m.
Nocturne, 1330 27th Street
$15
Jazz pianist Jack Dunlevie, bassist Patrick McDevitt and drummer Kevin Matthews explore the music of Oscar Peterson's 1964 album, We Get Requests.
Umphrey's McGee
Thursday, February 4, through Saturday, February 6, 6 p.m.
Online
$19.99
Indiana jam band Umphrey's McGee presents "Wrapped Around Nashville," three nights of livestreams, with two sets per night and a fan-driven component each night. On Thursday and Friday, one set will consist of top vote-getters while the other will be a band-written set. In addition, Friday’s fan-voted set will get the acoustic treatment, and on Saturday, the band dusts off its “Choose Your Own Adventure” concept and lets fans direct a set in real time via online voting.
Trampled by Turtles
Thursdays in February, 7 p.m.
Online
$15-$185
Duluth-based bluegrass rock band Trampled by Turtles streams four unique sets from First Avenue in Minneapolis every Thursday in February. A portion of ticket and bundle sales goes to Save Our Stages.
Wes Watkins
Thursdays from 7 to 9 p.m.
Gerard's Pool Hall, 1305 26th Street
Free
Trumpeter, keyboardist and singer Wes Watkins plays very limited-capacity shows on Thursdays.
