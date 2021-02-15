The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

- Local
While there are still a limited number of in-person tickets available for Lettuce's four shows at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom this week, the concerts will also be livestreamed. Longmont funk band the Buzz celebrates the release of its new album, Release the Bees, while jazz artists Jean-Luc Davis and Jack Dunlevie continue their weekly residencies at Nocturne. The 34th Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert livestream includes Eddie Vedder, Patti Smith, Iggy Pop, Annie Lennox, the Flaming Lips, Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard and more. Here's our list of what's happening:
ManyColors
Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
Appaloosa Grill, 535 16th Street
Free
ManyColors is a Denver quartet that blends hip-hop and jazz.
Electronic Tuesdays
Tuesday, February 16, 6 p.m.
Black Box, 314 East 13th Avenue
$20-$80 (tables and booths seat four to six people)
The 2022 Residency Battle features Phased, Big Redd, Iliph and Jush.
Jean-Luc Davis's Alternate Reality Vol. 2
Wednesdays in February, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m.
Nocturne, 1330 27th Street
$15
In the second volume of this concept, bassist Jean-Luc Davis goes back to the ’90s and beyond with a well-curated selection of alternative-rock classics reimagined through the jazz and improvisatory lens.
The 34th Annual Tibet House U.S. Benefit Concert
Wednesday, February 17, 6 p.m.
Online
$25-$250
This virtual benefit for Tibet House features Flaming Lips, Iggy Pop, Patti Smith, Philip Glass, Eddie Vedder, Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard, Valerie June, Angélique Kidjo, Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal, Rubin Kodheli and more.
The Buzz
Thursday, February 18, 7 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$40-$120
Longmont funk band the Buzz celebrates the release of its new album, Release the Bees.
Jack Dunlevie Trio
Thursdays in February and March, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m.
Nocturne, 1330 27th Street
$15
Jazz pianist Jack Dunlevie, bassist Patrick McDevitt and drummer Kevin Matthews explore the music of Oscar Peterson's 1964 album, We Get Requests.
Lettuce
Thursday, February 18 and Friday, February 19, 6:30 & 9 p.m.
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton Street
$600-$1200 (four- to eight-top tables)
Renowned funk band Lettuce, which is gearing up for a new album, plays four sets over two nights. Expect classic cuts and fan favorites as well as new material. In addition to a limited number of in-person tickets, each show will be streamed via Mandolin.
Trampled by Turtles
Thursdays in February, 7 p.m.
Online
$15-$185
Duluth-based bluegrass-rock band Trampled by Turtles streams four unique sets from First Avenue in Minneapolis every Thursday in February. A portion of ticket and bundle sales goes to Save Our Stages.
Wes Watkins
Thursdays from 7 to 9 p.m.
Gerard's Pool Hall, 1305 26th Street
Free
Trumpeter, keyboardist and singer Wes Watkins plays very limited-capacity shows on Thursdays.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.
