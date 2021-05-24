The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

This week's lineup at Red Rocks includes the Colorado Symphony playing the music of John Williams on Tuesday, the Floozies on Wednesday and Andy Frasco & the U.N. and Keller Williams co-headlining on Thursday. Also on tap this week are Rainbow Girls at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom and Ryan Shupe & the RubberBand at Soiled Dove Underground, while Fireside at Five's Gin & Jazz Series continues Wednesday with saxophonist Sarah Mount. Here's what's happening in and around town this week:

Au5 & KJ Sawka

Tuesday, May 25, 6:45 p.m.

Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton Street

$25-$45

Classically trained New Jersey electronic producer Austin Collins, better known as Au5, shares a bill with producer and drummer KJ Sawka, who has worked with Pendulum, Destroid and others.

Electronic Tuesdays

Tuesday, May 25, 8 p.m.

The Black Box, 314 East 13th Avenue

$10-$160

EDM artist ToOch headlines; Majestic Mud, Fixation, Centauri and Jack the Gardner are also on the bill.

Colorado Symphony

Tuesday, May 25, 7 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$55-$70

Colorado Symphony performs the music of John Williams, including works from Jurassic Park, Star Wars, E.T., Harry Potter and more.

The Floozies

Wednesday, May 26, 7 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$50-$65

Electronica duo the Floozies, who released Dayglow Funk last year, headline; Denver DJ Maddy O'Neal and Portland electronic/experimental hip-hop producer and artist Bad Snacks are also on the bill.

Gin & Jazz with Sarah Mount and Friends

Wednesday, May 26, 7:30 p.m.

Tracks, 3500 Walnut Street

$20

Denver saxophonist Sarah Mount performs at Fireside at Five's Gin & Jazz Series, which champions and celebrates artists who embody and carry forth the Five Points jazz legacy.

Andy Frasco & the U.N. and Keller Williams

Thursday, May 27, 6 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$52.80-$65.95

Andy Frasco, who moved to Denver last year, co-headlines Red Rocks with singer-songwriter Keller Williams, while John Craigie opens.

Bobby Amulet & the Scream Queens

Thursday, May 27, 8 p.m.

Lost Lake, 3602 East Colfax Avenue

$12

Alt-rock band Bobby Amulet & the Scream Queens play disco-like ballads while working unpredictable stage theatrics into its shows.

Dayton Stone & the Undertones

Thursday, May 27, 8 p.m.

Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue

$15

Denver's Dayton Stone & the Undertones play melodic and lyric-driven rock music.

Rainbow Girls

Thursday, May 27, 8 p.m.

Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton Street

$25

Bay Area eclectic folk trio Rainbow Girls, which released the live album While We Wait on the final day of 2020, headlines, while local act the Grace Clark Band opens.

Ryan Shupe & the RubberBand

Thursday, May 27, 8 p.m.

Soiled Dove Underground, 7401 East First Avenue

$25

Utah-based Americana/bluegrass act Ryan Shupe & the RubberBand, which regularly plays gigs around Colorado, returns to the Soiled Dove.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.