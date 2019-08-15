 


    Herban Planet
The Fillmore Auditorium celebrates its 3 millionth visitor.EXPAND
The Fillmore Auditorium celebrates its 3 millionth visitor.
Live Nation Celebrates 3 Million Visitors at Fillmore

Kyle Harris | August 15, 2019 | 2:03pm
Eric Pirritt, the president of Live Nation's Colorado arm, and his team were going over accounting when he realized the Fillmore Auditorium, which Live Nation and other companies have operated since 1999, was nearing its 3 millionth ticket sale.

"I started looking at it, and we were looking at this year’s numbers and the past few year’s numbers," Pirritt says. "I started putting two and two together."

They began tallying up sales at shows and calculated that the 3 millionth ticket-holder would walk through the doors when electronic artist GRiZ plays the venue on August 29. To celebrate, that person will receive two nontransferable guest-list spots to nearly every Fillmore Auditorium show for a year (with a few exceptions), various promo items celebrating the venue's twentieth anniversary, and drink tickets, pizzas and a VIP box at the GRiZ concert.

The news about the 3 millionth ticket comes after a big week for Live Nation's Denver competitor, AEG Presents Rocky Mountains, which just opened what it's been billing as its "Fillmore-sized" venue, the Mission Ballroom. But it was also a big week for Live Nation, which brought Slipknot, Billy Joel and the Zac Brown Band to town. 

Pirritt, who got his start hanging posters for legendary Denver promoter Doug Kaufmann of Nobody in Particular Presents, says the Fillmore has been instrumental in bringing the city an incredible lineup of artists year round.

"I’m blessed to be a part of it and humble to be a part of it," he says. "It’s been eleven years that [the Fillmore's] been my baby, and I’m looking forward to many more. It’s surreal when you start to think about 3 million. It’s a lot of people." 

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

