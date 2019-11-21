Live Nation and Ophelia's Electric Soapbox Partner for Booking

Update: Ophelia's Electric Soapbox has clarified a press release issued by Live Nation announcing the partnership. The venue will continue to book and promote concerts independently; however, Live Nation will be the exclusive outside promoter. We have updated the story accordingly.

Today, November 21, global giant Live Nation Entertainment announced it is partnering with Ophelia's Electric Soapbox to book the 400-capacity venue, a diamond in the city's independent music scene.

The move follows Live Nation's acquisition of the independent promoter Soda Jerk's Denver booking at Summit, the Moon Room, and the Marquis Theatre, along with the company's takeover of much of the national concert booking at the nonprofit amphitheater Levitt Pavilion through Emporium Presents.

Meanwhile, AEG Presents Rocky Mountains, the city's biggest concert promoter, continues to make waves with its newest project, the Mission Ballroom, which was designed to compete with Live Nation's Fillmore Auditorium. AEG also books most shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, runs the Ogden, Bluebird, Gothic theaters, and has recruited the owners of Lost Lake, Larimer Lounge, Globe Hall, Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom and Otherside as talent buyers.

Ophelia's has consistently topped Westword lists as one of the best music destinations in the city — in part because its independent booking has been ambitious, drawing in national acts to the small stage, and simultaneously supportive of the Denver music scene, giving a place for local acts to play, both night and day.

Randall Frazier, who has been the principle talent buyer for Opehlia's, will continue in that role.

"I’m still the main buyer. Now there’s only two ways to get in the room – through Live Nation and through me," he says. "I’m still there. It’s still a fully independent venue, and I’m still doing the bulk of the booking."

“Ophelia’s is one of the coolest and most unique venues of its size in America,” says Live Nation's Colorado President Eric Pirritt in a statement announcing the news.

The building, once a brothel, includes a stunning menu of upscale takes on bar food from Edible Beats, gorgeous decor and stunning sound engineered by Frazier. Live Nation has booked some shows there in the past.

“This collaboration brings with it a beautiful synergy and shared belief in what the venue can offer to the city. Through this partnership, we can expand our ability to bring in the best talent out there,” says Edible Beats chef and owner Justin Cucci in the statement.