Looking to Join an EDM Cult? Consider Deathpact!

The world is filled with unexplainable forces. Undiscovered cryptids and alien phenomena are typically pushed to the corners of pop culture and mainstream media, but their allure cannot be denied.
The internet is a space where many weird rabbit holes lead to stories of sightings and happenings that often don’t get covered otherwise. Like this one: In 2018, an obscure organization called Eternity Research Group (ERG) began receiving EDM transmissions from an unknown entity that went by the name of Deathpact, or so the story goes. Now, Deathpact typically communicates to its growing legion of fans via its “Deathcord” Discord channel.
It's all very intriguing. But Deathpact, in reality, is an EDM collective that’s been sharing transmissions (aka songs) anonymously for years and dropped its debut album, FROM DARKNESS, on May 31.
Earlier this year, ERG and Deathpact began promoting a concert at Mission Ballroom on Saturday, June 22, via posters plastered around town that read: “Looking to join a cult? Join Deathpact.” A voluntary Candidate Conscription Center is also opening for the day at an off-site, yet-to-be-announced location, which you can join with a separate ticket.
There are fan theories about who is behind Deathpact, but nothing has been confirmed or denied. The fictitious ERG still oversees Deathpact’s happenings, including press, so we caught up with the group before the Denver date to see what the hell is going on.
Westword: To start, what exactly is the Eternity Research Group and what is the organization specifically researching?
ERG: The Eternity Research Group (ERG) is an organization dedicated to pioneering exploration and social innovation. Specifically, ERG focuses on advancing the boundaries of knowledge and unlocking new possibilities that can shape a better future for humanity.
Since discovering the omnipotent presence known as Deathpact, what has ERG learned about its behaviors and penchant for making genre-bending EDM? And what is Deathpact? Is it a single organism or a collective contagion, for lack of a better term?
Since encountering Deathpact, ERG has been studying its unique behaviors and its various materializations (live appearances) and transmissions (traditionally defined as “songs”). Deathpact as an artist is best understood for their unique and wide-ranging style grounded in electronic music. Their passion and origins for making this music is still not fully understood.
What Deathpact is remains unclear, as its nature and existence defy conventional categorization. Deathpact, as an entity, has an impact that extends beyond its transmissions, which is why ERG has continued to research them for many years.
During the confirmed materialization of Deathpact here in Denver, what should spectators expect, visually and auditorily? And what is this voluntary Candidate Conscription Center that is opening as part of the event?
The materialization is a convergence of events that have been set in motion ever since Deathpact released their first public transmission in 2018. For years ERG has been working towards containing Deathpact for research purposes, and in late 2023 was able to securely bring Deathpact into Phase 2 (Acceptance). Luckily for their “fans,” Deathpact’s first materialization since the beginning of Phase 2 will be happening in a public forum where fans should expect to witness mind-bending production. According to our security personnel, it’s sounding like a “a cage” of sorts will be required.
The voluntary Candidate Conscription Center opening alongside the event is a unique opportunity offered by the Eternity Research Group. It serves as an immersive experience where participants will undergo various tests and experiences to determine their eligibility to join ERG's ranks. This center is designed to engage recruits in activities that explore the unknown and foster deeper connections with enigmatic entities like Deathpact. Participants can expect a journey of exploration, discovery and potentially mind-altering experiences as they engage with the mysteries that ERG seeks to unravel.
Recently, there have been ERG posters spotted around the city encouraging curious passersby to join the Deathpact "cult." Buzzword aside, what are the benefits of joining?
Deathpact has grown and fostered a curious and independent community that is extremely welcoming and warm. This is actually quite a surprise for us here at the ERG.
As far as ERG can predict, what is Deathpact planning next? Is Deathpact powerful enough to take over the world?
To our knowledge, Deathpact has very little nefarious inclinations such as taking over the world or causing chaos, but they do want to keep growing in the public domain. They truly adore their “fans” and aim to create as much as possible for them both physically and emotionally. For lack of a better term, they continue to be more "inspired" than ever.
Deathpact, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 22, Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street. Tickets are $39.95.