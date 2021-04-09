Lost City Launches Live Music, Coffee and Cocktails Social Club

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Last summer, Lost City, the RiNo-based coffeehouse, restaurant and bar at 3459 Ringsby Court, hosted Lost City Live, an outdoor independent music recovery showcase whose proceeds went to local artists and music-industry professionals.

Lost City owner Michael Graham says for some of the acts that played the fifty-person capacity shows on the venue’s patio, those gigs were their only concerts last year.

“It was extra-special, and I think the guests really appreciated being able to hear live music,” Graham says.

While Lost City is bringing live music back to its patio this year starting on April 16, the coffeehouse also just introduced Lost City Social, a summer-long festival pass where guests can experience great music at a low cost while enjoying coffee and craft cocktails.

“If you're more interested in live music, you have unlimited tickets to shows for the summer,” Graham says. “If you live right next to the shop, you can just get a latte day to day as part of your pass. And so, combining that, I think it's a pretty unique appeal, especially with a cocktail program."

Passes run from $19 to $99, and each tier includes various perks.

“I think it will be really fun to be able to come to our show and get a handcrafted cocktail included in the ticket and know that you're not spending $86 for every show. If you want to make up for lost time, you can see ten shows this summer...We wanted to make it accessible to folks, especially people that may have lost their jobs or haven't seen a show in a year.”

While concerts were limited to fifty people last year, Graham says he’s hoping to slowly increase capacity and possibly move from seated shows to general admission this year, depending on state and city COVID-19 regulations, since the patio could hold up to a hundred people. Graham also hopes to host shows on Thursdays in addition to weekend sets.

As with last year, Graham says he’ll continue to bring in a diverse line-up of local independent acts, everything from country and blues to bluegrass, hip-hop and more.

The live music starts Friday, April 16 with King Cardinal with Grace Clark; Sarah Slaton and Brianna Straut play Saturday, April 17. The following weekend, Lost City will host two nights of River Arkansas.

Below is the full list of Lost City Social membership benefits broken down by tiers:

• LIGHT ($19)

• 2 free cafe drinks per week

• 2 free bar drinks per month

• 10% off Lost City Live

• Early access to special events, exclusive member events (virtual and in-person), and discounts on catering and private event rentals • CORE ($39)

• 5 free cafe drinks per week

• 4 free bar drinks per month

• 25% off Lost City Live

• Early access to special events, discounts on catering and private event rentals, and free same-day Lost City Live tickets (when available) • IMPACT ($79)

• 50% of membership fee goes directly to Lost City’s food access initiatives

• 5 free cafe drinks per week

• 4 free bar drinks per month

• 25% off Lost City Live

• Early access to special events, exclusive member events, discounts on catering and private event rentals, free same-day Lost City Live tickets (when available) • MUSIC ($99)

• 5 free cafe drinks per week

• 1 free bar drink at every Lost City Live show

• Unlimited single tickets to Lost City Live shows

• 25% off Lost City Live guest tickets and table purchases

• Early access to special events, exclusive member events (virtual and in-person), discounts on catering and private event rentals



For a full schedule and more information, go to the Lost City website.