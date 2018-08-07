Denver's Lupe Fiasco Fans Hope He Won't Rant Like He Did in 2016

Lupe Fiasco is back in town, and fans are praying that they won’t be in for a repeat of his December 2016 fiasco in Denver.

At a concert at the Fillmore Auditorium that year, the Chicago native went on a lengthy rant about the music industry. That was days after critics blasted him for anti-Semitism for the verse in his song “N.E.R.D.,” in which he raps about “dirty Jewish execs.”

In between songs, Fiasco ranted about the media and told the fans, "I don't do music for you. I do music for me." He also called descendants of African slaves to the stage, shut off his mic, and spoke with them in a huddled group for fifteen minutes. Fans not on stage were left in the dark about what was being said. After the interlude, Fiasco continued the concert.