Lupe Fiasco's 2016 show in Denver was a disaster. Now he's back.
Lupe Fiasco's 2016 show in Denver was a disaster. Now he's back.
Miles Chrisinger

Denver's Lupe Fiasco Fans Hope He Won't Rant Like He Did in 2016

Conor McCormick-Cavanagh | August 7, 2018 | 6:55am
Lupe Fiasco is back in town, and fans are praying that they won’t be in for a repeat of his December 2016 fiasco in Denver.

At a concert at the Fillmore Auditorium that year, the Chicago native went on a lengthy rant about the music industry. That was days after critics blasted him for anti-Semitism for the verse in his song “N.E.R.D.,” in which he raps about “dirty Jewish execs.”

In between songs, Fiasco ranted about the media and told the fans, "I don't do music for you. I do music for me." He also called descendants of African slaves to the stage, shut off his mic, and spoke with them in a huddled group for fifteen minutes. Fans not on stage were left in the dark about what was being said. After the interlude, Fiasco continued the concert.

One fan got fed up with the rant and left for pizza.
Tallula Poppie, who was at the Fillmore that night, tells Westword that she will never go to another Fiasco concert, despite having attended other ones in the past. “I lost a lot of respect for him as a performer at that last show. Why would I want to give my money to someone who’s going to rant and be awkward and tell his fans that he doesn’t do this for them?”

Some fans were left heartbroken.EXPAND
Despite saying he was retiring that night, Fiasco has continued to perform and released a new album, Drogas Light, in 2017.

If Fiasco can avoid getting worked up about the media and the music industry, then fans will be in for a musical treat.

Some fans who missed the show are still excited.
Widely lauded by music critics as a talented lyricist and artist, Fiasco has a knack for differentiating himself from the status quo. When his music career was getting started, he rejected cliche lyrics that were misogynistic in nature and instead focused on rapping with a social conscience. He released his first album, Food & Liquor, in 2006, garnering a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album. Since then, he has put out five more albums.

Most of Fiasco's songs take aim at problems across the globe. He is a dedicated supporter of the Palestinian cause and a vocal critic of U.S. foreign policy. Years ago, he supported the Occupy movement and has involved himself in situations in places as close as Ferguson, Missouri, and as far away as Haiti.

Mickey Factz, Billy Blue, Dylan Montayne and Connor Ray will also be performing. Tickets for the Thursday, August 9, 8 p.m. show at the Ogden Theatre are on sale here.

 
Conor McCormick-Cavanagh is a fellow at Westword. He previously worked as a journalist in Tunisia, where he aimed to cover stories no one else was writing about. Born and raised in New York, he is exploring the West for the first time.

