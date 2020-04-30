The Motet's Members Are Having a "Quarantine Fantasy"

The Motet always seems to scrounge up optimism in times of despair.

When singer Lyle Divinsky and drummer Dave Watts teamed up for some mid-stay-at-home music, they came up with the new song "Quarantine Fantasy" and its accompanying video.

“For me, the process of writing this song was a very organic one,” Watts explains in a statement. “I now have so much time on my hands. I’m able to do a lot more experimenting in my ‘music dungeon.’ I found myself playing a groove that felt so good I decided to record it. I did that for about ten minutes, messing around with different fills and solo concepts. I then sat down and spent a couple of hours chopping it up into different sections, adding synth bass, rhythm keys and melody parts. Once I had it built into a form that made sense, I sent it to Lyle and he worked his magic like only Lyle can do. With just a little more tweaking, it became the song you hear now.”

"Quarantine Fantasy" is rich with funky retro beats, tight harmonies, and Divinsky singing, in a falsetto from his bedroom, about various tropes of this weird historic moment: Zoom chats, social isolation and yearning to connect.

If you're looking for a quarantine anthem, this might be it.

While dropping the song, the Motet is raising funds through the Positive Legacy COVID-19 Relief Campaign to support the band's touring crew.

“Life during quarantine has been crazy for everyone, and musicians have born the brunt of that deeply," explains Divinsky. "Our livelihood halted, our careers put on hold. That said, as a community we can’t let these times prevent us from taking these sour lemons we’ve been dealt to make some tasty lemon-drop martinis. We find opportunities to do things differently, find new ways of creating, and this is no exception. Dave and I — with some help from my lady, Jen — decided to put our minds together to show that while some of our dreams are put on hold, your 'Quarantine Fantasy' is still a reality.”

You can donate to the fund through Postive Legacy's website. Hear the song on SoundCloud.