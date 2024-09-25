Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top Cancel Colorado Tour Dates

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top will not be bringing their tour to Colorado this weekend, the bands announced on Wednesday, September 25.
Lynyrd Skynyrd lead vocalist Johnny Van Zant's daughter "had a sudden emergency illness," the band wrote on Instagram. "He has left the tour to be with her while they continue testing, diagnosis and treatment." Lynyrd Skynyrd, which is celebrating its fiftieth anniversary, canceled its show in Anchorage on Tuesday, September 24, for the same reason.
Ahead of that show, the band wrote on social media: "Early this morning, Johnny Van Zant was informed his daughter must undergo emergency surgery. Johnny has asked all fans to pray for a successful procedure and recovery."
The canceled dates include shows from September 26 to 29; the bands were slated to stop at Blue Arena on Friday, September 27, and Ford Amphitheater on Saturday, September 28.
Refunds will be available at the point of purchase, according to the release.
