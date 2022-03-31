Machine Gun Kelly, String Cheese Incident and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Jam heroes the String Cheese Incident are heading to Red Rocks Amphitheatre July 15, 16 and 17 and bringing a different opener every night: Yonder Mountain String Band, Leftover Salmon and the Phil Lesh Incident. Tickets are $56-$89.50. Ween and Primus will also be at the iconic venue on August 10 for the highly anticipated South Park concert. Tickets are now finally on sale for $99.
Machine Gun Kelly, who used to be a rapper and is now a punk rocker, is bringing his Mainstream Sellout Tour to Ball Arena on August 7. Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, a close friend of MGK, is opening for him, and WILLOW is also on the bill. Tickets are $29.50-$129.50.
BALL ARENA
Carin Leon: Sat., June 18, 8 p.m., $59-$159
Maverick City Music X Kirk Franklin: With Jonathan McReynolds and Housefires, Sun., July 31, 6:45 p.m., $60.50
Machine Gun Kelly - Mainstream Sellout Tour: With Travis Barker and WILLOW, Sun., Aug. 7, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$129.50
BELLCO THEATRE
Gloria Trevi Isla Divina Tour: Sat., Oct. 22, 8 p.m.
BROOMFIELD AUDITORIUM
Gregory Walker and the Travels of Marco Polo: Sat., April 9, 7:30 p.m., $4-$22
DENVER BOTANIC GARDENS
DeVotchKa: Sun., June 12, 6:30 p.m., $67-$72
Keb' Mo': Wed., June 29, 6:30 p.m., $69-$74
Monsieur Perine: Wed., July 13, 6:30 p.m., $50-$55
Corinne Bailey Rae: Tue., July 19, 6:30 p.m., $65-$70
Chris Botti: Tue., July 26, 6:30 p.m., $67-$72
The Mavericks: Wed., July 27, 6:30 p.m., $65-$70
DENVER MUSEUM OF NATURE & SCIENCE
Theatre of Dreams Gala: With Will Liverman., Fri., April 29, 6:30 p.m., $350-$5000.
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS PARK
Imagine Dragons: Mercury World Tour: With Macklemore and Kings Elliot, Mon., Sept. 5, 6:30 p.m., $39.50-$149.50
FARMHOUSE RESTAURANT AT BRECKENRIDGE BREWERY
Beethoven and Brews: With the Colorado Symphony, Wed., April 20, 6 p.m., $40-$65.
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
The Gaslight Anthem: With Tigers Jaw, Wed., Sept. 21, 7 p.m., $39.75-$59.75
MÅNESKIN: The Loud Kids Tour: Mon., Nov. 14, 6:30 p.m., $49.50-$99.50
GOTHIC THEATRE
Sasha Sloan: With Jessie Murph and slimdan, Fri., Sept. 2, 9 p.m., $26.50-$30
Muna: Sun., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $30-$36
HI-DIVE
Cera Gibson: Sun., May 8, 8 p.m., $10-$12
LEVITT PAVILION
Caifanes: With La Santa Cecilia, Sun., May 22, 5:30 p.m., $25-$149.50.
LULU'S DOWNSTAIRS
Joshua Ray Walker: Fri., April 22, 8 p.m., $15-$100
MARQUIS THEATER
Allegaeon Terrestrial Takeover Tour 2022: With Arkaik and Aenimus, Sat., June 25, 7 p.m., $18.
Joeboy: Sun., May 22, 7 p.m., $40
Destroy Boys: Tue., May 24, 6:30 p.m., $16.
Tiwa Savage "Water & Garri": Tue., May 31, 7 p.m., $29.99
MISSION BALLROOM
Griselda: With Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher and Doe Boy, Sun., May 29, 8 p.m., $39.50-$79.50
Lawrence: With MisterWives and Winnetka Bowling League, Thu., June 2, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$75
Streetlight Manifesto: Sat., July 9, 8 p.m., $32.50-$75
King Princess: With Dora Jar, Tue., July 12, 8 p.m., $35-$85
MOES ORIGINAL BBQ AND BOWL
The Mssng: With Scuffed, Married A Dead Man and Kickball, Fri., April 15, 8 p.m., $12-$18
Maul: With Seed of the Sorcerer, Womb of the Witch, Phthisis and Insipidus, Sat., April 16, 8 p.m., $12-$18
Years Down: With The Keeps, Homeland and Rocky Mountain Oysters, Fri., May 6, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18
Saints of Never After: With Controlled Demise, Awake in Ashes and Taking Alpha, Fri., May 13, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18
DA-CO: With Daddy Harlow, Kidd K3v and Nazde, Thu., May 26, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18
Fayuca: With Street Urchinz and Ghost.Wav, Fri., May 27, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18.
OGDEN THEATRE
Franz Ferdinand: Mon., Aug. 22, 8 p.m., $40-$80
Remi Wolf: With Hether, Thu., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $35.50-$59.50
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Pickin' on the Dead: With Tyler Grant, Michael Kirkpatrick, & Ace Engfer, Thu., April 21, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Midnight Snack: Fri., April 22, 9 p.m., $17-$22
JoJo Hermann (of Widespread Panic): Sat., June 4, 9:30 p.m., $25-$35
We Banjo 3: Sat., July 30, 9:30 p.m., $20-$30
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
John Crist: Fri., April 22, 7 p.m., $39.75.
Tyler Henry: Sun., April 24, 7 p.m., $69.50
Neil Gaiman: Mon., May 9, 7:30 p.m., $58.
The Oak Ridge Boys: Wed., Aug. 31, 8 p.m., $27.50-$69.50
Amanda Miguel & Ana Victoria: Fri., Aug. 26, 8:30 p.m., $30-$120.
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
String Cheese Incident: With Yonder Mountain String Band, Fri., July 15; Leftover Salmon, Sat., July 16; The Phil Lesh Incident, Sun., July 17, 6 p.m., $56-$89.50
South Park at Red Rocks: Trey Parker and Matt Stone, Ween, Primus, Wed., Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m., $99
Louis the Child w/ Neil Frances: With Crooked Colours and LTC Playground Set (10/13), with Kasbo, Rome In Silver and LTC Playground Set (10/14), Thu., Oct. 13, 6:30 p.m.; Fri., Oct. 14, 6:30 p.m., $55-$89.50.
SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
The Elders: Wed., May 11, 8 p.m., $25-$30
Tony Furtado: Fri., June 10, 8 p.m., $18-$22
Dan Rodriguez: Thu., June 16, 8 p.m., $15-$20
SUMMIT
Fundraiser for Ukrainian Refugees: With Mouth for War, Line Brawl, Mindz Eye, Grief Ritual, Suicide Cages and Dose, Sat., April 16, 7 p.m., $15
biParty: With Matt Bennett, Fri., April 8, 8 p.m., $17-$18
Emo Nite L.A.: Fri., June 10, 9 p.m., $11-$21
