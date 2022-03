Machine Gun Kelly, String Cheese Incident and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

Jam heroes the String Cheese Incident are heading to Red Rocks Amphitheatre July 15, 16 and 17 and bringing a different opener every night: Yonder Mountain String Band, Leftover Salmon and the Phil Lesh Incident. Tickets are $56-$89.50. Ween and Primus will also be at the iconic venue on August 10 for the highly anticipatedconcert. Tickets are now finally on sale for $99. Machine Gun Kelly , who used to be a rapper and is now a punk rocker, is bringing his Mainstream Sellout Tour to Ball Arena on August 7. Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, a close friend of MGK, is opening for him, and WILLOW is also on the bill. Tickets are $29.50-$129.50.Sat., June 18, 8 p.m., $59-$159With Jonathan McReynolds and Housefires, Sun., July 31, 6:45 p.m., $60.50With Travis Barker and WILLOW, Sun., Aug. 7, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$129.50Sat., Oct. 22, 8 p.m.Sat., April 9, 7:30 p.m., $4-$22Sun., June 12, 6:30 p.m., $67-$72Wed., June 29, 6:30 p.m., $69-$74Wed., July 13, 6:30 p.m., $50-$55Tue., July 19, 6:30 p.m., $65-$70Tue., July 26, 6:30 p.m., $67-$72Wed., July 27, 6:30 p.m., $65-$70With Will Liverman., Fri., April 29, 6:30 p.m., $350-$5000.Mercury World Tour: With Macklemore and Kings Elliot, Mon., Sept. 5, 6:30 p.m., $39.50-$149.50With the Colorado Symphony, Wed., April 20, 6 p.m., $40-$65.With Tigers Jaw, Wed., Sept. 21, 7 p.m., $39.75-$59.75The Loud Kids Tour: Mon., Nov. 14, 6:30 p.m., $49.50-$99.50With Jessie Murph and slimdan, Fri., Sept. 2, 9 p.m., $26.50-$30Sun., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $30-$36Sun., May 8, 8 p.m., $10-$12With La Santa Cecilia, Sun., May 22, 5:30 p.m., $25-$149.50.Fri., April 22, 8 p.m., $15-$100With Arkaik and Aenimus, Sat., June 25, 7 p.m., $18.Sun., May 22, 7 p.m., $40Tue., May 24, 6:30 p.m., $16.Tue., May 31, 7 p.m., $29.99With Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher and Doe Boy, Sun., May 29, 8 p.m., $39.50-$79.50With MisterWives and Winnetka Bowling League, Thu., June 2, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$75Sat., July 9, 8 p.m., $32.50-$75With Dora Jar, Tue., July 12, 8 p.m., $35-$85With Scuffed, Married A Dead Man and Kickball, Fri., April 15, 8 p.m., $12-$18With Seed of the Sorcerer, Womb of the Witch, Phthisis and Insipidus, Sat., April 16, 8 p.m., $12-$18With The Keeps, Homeland and Rocky Mountain Oysters, Fri., May 6, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18With Controlled Demise, Awake in Ashes and Taking Alpha, Fri., May 13, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18With Daddy Harlow, Kidd K3v and Nazde, Thu., May 26, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18With Street Urchinz and Ghost.Wav, Fri., May 27, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18.Mon., Aug. 22, 8 p.m., $40-$80With Hether, Thu., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $35.50-$59.50With Tyler Grant, Michael Kirkpatrick, & Ace Engfer, Thu., April 21, 8 p.m., $10-$12Fri., April 22, 9 p.m., $17-$22Sat., June 4, 9:30 p.m., $25-$35Sat., July 30, 9:30 p.m., $20-$30Fri., April 22, 7 p.m., $39.75.Sun., April 24, 7 p.m., $69.50Mon., May 9, 7:30 p.m., $58.Wed., Aug. 31, 8 p.m., $27.50-$69.50Fri., Aug. 26, 8:30 p.m., $30-$120.With Yonder Mountain String Band, Fri., July 15; Leftover Salmon, Sat., July 16; The Phil Lesh Incident, Sun., July 17, 6 p.m., $56-$89.50Trey Parker and Matt Stone, Ween, Primus, Wed., Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m., $99With Crooked Colours and LTC Playground Set (10/13), with Kasbo, Rome In Silver and LTC Playground Set (10/14), Thu., Oct. 13, 6:30 p.m.; Fri., Oct. 14, 6:30 p.m., $55-$89.50.Wed., May 11, 8 p.m., $25-$30Fri., June 10, 8 p.m., $18-$22Thu., June 16, 8 p.m., $15-$20With Mouth for War, Line Brawl, Mindz Eye, Grief Ritual, Suicide Cages and Dose, Sat., April 16, 7 p.m., $15With Matt Bennett, Fri., April 8, 8 p.m., $17-$18Fri., June 10, 9 p.m., $11-$21