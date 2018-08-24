Mad Dog and Alexander Bernat Are Tankfull for the Tank

Denver artists Mad Dog Friedman and Alexander Bernat share a fruitful mentor-protégé relationship. Since 2015, they have played as a duo, releasing four albums together. Their newest, Be Tankfull , has a different recipe: spontaneity and improvisation – captured in a water silo.

Recorded May 15 and 16, Be Tankfull is Friedman and Bernat’s first album recorded in Rangely, Colorado’s The Tank Center for Sonic Arts, a silo used by musicians since the ‘70s that was turned into a recording studio in the mid-2010s.

For decades Barbara Wade, the keeper of the Tank's key for thirty years, would informally invite musicians in to play. Eventually she let her granddaughter, aspiring singer Samantha LightShade, open the Tank formally as a recording studio. LightShade works as a sound engineer at the Tank; she helped Friedman and Bernat record Be Tankfull and sang vocals on three tracks on the album.