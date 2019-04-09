Maggie Rogers Is Too Sick to Play Denver

Maggie Rogers, who was slated to play two concerts, on April 9 and 10 at the Ogden Theater, announced over Twitter she is too sick to perform.
The shows will be rescheduled for August 6 and 7.
Tickets for the April 9 concert will be honored at the August 6 show, and tickets for the April 10 show will be honored for the August 7 show. Refunds are available at the point of purchase.
Rogers is expected to play a sold-out show at the Mission Ballroom on September 23.
