Maggie Rogers has cancelled her two nights at the Ogden Theatre.
Katia Temkin

Maggie Rogers Is Too Sick to Play Denver

Kyle Harris | April 9, 2019 | 3:25pm
Maggie Rogers, who was slated to play two concerts, on April 9 and 10 at the Ogden Theater, announced over Twitter she is too sick to perform.

The shows will be rescheduled for August 6 and 7.

Tickets for the April 9 concert will be honored at the August 6 show, and tickets for the April 10 show will be honored for the August 7 show. Refunds are available at the point of purchase.

Rogers is expected to play a sold-out show at the Mission Ballroom on September 23. 

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

