How to Make the Most of Su Teatro's Five-Day Chicano Music Festival 2024

Su Teatro continues to keep the good times rolling: After purchasing a new space in June to expand its campus, the theater is welcoming the community back for this year's Chicano Music Festival and Auction. The event, which will take place from Wednesday, July 24, to Sunday, July 28, has been a community staple for the past two decades.
With five nights of electrifying music, art, food, dancing, film screenings about musical traditions and more, the Chicano Music Festival was inspired by the Tejano Conjunto Festival in San Antonio, which Su Teatro's executive artistic director, Tony Garcia, attended when he was younger.
"It was a cool regional festival that brought Chicanos from all over the state together, so we decided to do something similar here in Colorado," Garcia says of the now-28-year-old event. "The idea was to pay tribute to the musicians who have been making music in this state for longer than it has existed."
Chicano Music Hall of Fame in 2002 and began incorporating it into the festival to honor musicians who have kept Spanish-language music alive in Colorado. Every April, a call for nominations is issued, inviting community members to nominate influential musicians, producers or entities who have made significant contributions to Chicano music. A committee reviews nominations based on criteria such as longevity and consistent contributions, with a preference for honoring living musicians, to select a group of musicians.
"A lot of the artists we induct have not been recognized for their work, despite breaking down significant barriers," Garcia notes. "We want to be able to tell these people how much they mean to us while they are with us; it is important for us to tell them how much we appreciate them to their faces while they are still alive rather than waiting until they have passed away."
The 2024 Chicano Music Hall of Fame inductees include guitar player and vocalist Julia Pacheco y la Familia Pacheco, singer Tomás Córdova, KUVO on-air host Rolando Garcia; band leader, saxophonist and singer Rudy Medina; and drummer Richard Olguin Sr. These individuals will be recognized at a ceremony on Thursday, July 25, and that's just one highlight of a packed festival schedule.
On Thursday, July 25, at 6:30 p.m., the Chicano Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony takes center stage. This year’s inductees will be celebrated for their contributions to the Chicano music scene, blending Mexican and American influences to create a unique sound. Inductee Rolando Garcia enthuses: "I am a 67-year-old Chicano, and even though I have downplayed this to some people I tell, it is a big deal to have my contributions recognized by my community. It's a huge honor and was a complete surprise; I'm proud to be part of the class of 2024."
The Chicano Resistance Jam, held on Friday, July 26 at 6:30 p.m., will ring in the weekend by allowing musicians to participate in a circle jam, choosing and leading songs in a tribute to spontaneous musical collaboration and creativity. Musicians are encouraged to bring their instruments and participate, creating a dynamic and interactive experience for both performers and audience members.
Summer Pachanga, lights up the night with a blend of Tex-Mex and Manito influences on Saturday, July 27. starting at 6 p.m. The New Mexico-inspired Rudy Bustos Band and the Colorado Tejano-styled Tomás Córdova N' Just Friends will entertain attendees with an evening of lively music and dancing. The highlight of the evening is the annual auction, which includes such items as Alaska Airlines tickets, hotel stays and unique art pieces from prominent Chicano artists.
"We will be hosting both an online silent auction and an in-person auction," Garcia says. "I am not a professional auctioneer, but I make little jokes about the people, so it is lighthearted, and people will get some great deals. One of my favorite aspects of the event is watching people bid against one another. It is funny; I have seen a couple unknowingly bid against each other and then become enraged when they realize they have been driving up the price against themselves."
For those who can't attend in person, head to Su Teatro's website to view the digital auction, which Garcia notes will run through August 6. The festival concludes on Sunday, July 28, at 1 p.m., with the Mariachi Tardeada. The afternoon begins with Mariachi Aguila, followed by the all-female Mariachi Alma de Folklore and wraps up with the renowned family group Mariachi Vasquez.
Reflecting on the festival's purpose and atmosphere, Garcia emphasizes, "The Chicano Music Festival is not a block party; it’s not necessarily even geared towards kids. This festival is intended for people who take music seriously. Maybe it’s my ego or age, but I go crazy when I’m in a place to listen to music and can’t hear it; I guarantee you’ll be able to hear all of the music at the Chicano Music Festival."
Chicano Music Festival and Auction, Wednesday, July 24, through Sunday, July 28, Su Teatro, 721 Santa Fe Drive. Learn more at suteatro.org.