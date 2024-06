Su Teatro Expands Its Cultural Footprint With Acquisition of New Building

As the organization began fundraising again to pay for its expansion into the Blue Building, Garcia once again sought the assistance of Hickenlooper.

This approach to ownership is not new for Su Teatro; the organization has a history of transforming its vision of independence into reality. After years as a guerrilla theater troupe performing on Denver’s west side and around Auraria, Su Teatro secured its first indoor stage in 1989 at the old Elyria School building. After spending over a decade in the space, the group had outgrown the venue and announced in 2007 that it would build its own arts center at 215 South Santa Fe Drive.However, when the Denver Civic Theatre went into foreclosure just up the road at 721 Santa Fe Drive in 2009, U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper, who had supported Su Teatro since the 1980s, urged the company to purchase that location. The City of Denver helped Su Teatro negotiate with Evergreen Bank, which foreclosed on the Civic, so the company could acquire the theater for $780,000 using their own funds. Su Teatro moved into the building in February 2010.The company celebrated paying off the mortgage on the Denver Civic Theatre building in January 2023, marking a significant step toward financial independence.