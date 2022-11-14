Måneskin, CocoRosie and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Måneskin is beggin' you to catch it this Monday, November 14, at the Fillmore.
CocoRosie wants you to join the "Rainbowarrior" fight this Wednesday, November 16, and Thursday, November 17, at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Måneskin
Monday, November 14, 7 p.m.
Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street
$49.50-$99.50
Italian glam-rock band Måneskin got its start busking the streets of Rome and recently became a global phenomenon after winning the Eurovision "best song" contest for Italy. These new rock icons bring retro sounds to the Fillmore with their "The Loud Kids Tour."
Flor de Toloache
Tuesday, November 15, 7 p.m.
Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer Street
$22
Named after a sacred flower that grows in Mexico, this all-female mariachi band has a sound that can equally swoon you or get you groovin' on the dance floor. These New York-based ladies have taken a centuries old musical style and diversified it for the masses with their new take on the traditional mariachi sound. Denver local support act Fruta Brutal opens the night.
CocoRosie
Wednesday, November 16, and Thursday, November 17, 8:30 p.m.
Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th Street
$30.50-$60
Sisters Sierra Rose "Rosie" and Bianca Leilani "Coco" Casady bring their unique flavor of folk, pop, blues and opera to Ophelia's for two nights this week. Sierra combines classically trained opera singing with Bianca's beat-boxing to create a sound unlike any other.
The Murlocs
Friday, November 18, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$18
This Melbourne-based psychedelic garage rock group has members in other prominent Australian bands, such as King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard. Taking its name from a mythological creature that "fiends for the oracle," the band's fuzzy live sound is always sure to evoke some strangeness in the crowd. Support artist Paul Jacobs from Montreal opens the night.
Liquid Stranger
Thursday, November 17, Friday, November 18, and Saturday, November 19, 7:30 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$32.50-$79
Martin Stääf (aka Liquid Stranger) blends everything from Latin jazz to Eastern European psychedelia to reggae in order to create his highly popular experimental dubstep. Spanning over three different performances at Mission Ballroom this week, each night has a new lineup of support musicians helping turn this into a run of shows to remember.
Cleaner
Saturday, November 19, 9 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$12-$15
High energy punk rock outfit Cleaner is what some might call a "super group," having been comprised of band members from other successful groups. You might recognize individuals from certain Denver local acts such as Colfax Speed Queen or The Dirty Few. Fellow Denver bands the Born Readies, Glueman and Fossil Blood open the night at hi-dive on Saturday.
PK Williams & Thomas Pridgen (an annual celebration of existence)
Sunday, November 20, 4 p.m.
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street
$22-$25
Spirited emcee, PK Williams, is bringing the renowned drummer, Thomas Pridgen, to the Larimer Lounge on Sunday. Thomas is best known for being the Mars Volta's drummer between 2006 and 2009, but has also solidified a place in music history by playing with other bands such as Suicidal Tendencies, Trash Talk and Residente. Thomas's new "neo-psychedelic disco-funk" project, Big Trippin', will be gracing the stage at Larimer Lounge this weekend.
Know of shows you'd like to see on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.