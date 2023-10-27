Marc Rebillet Brings Ultimate Set to Red Rocks Amphitheatre: Photos

Marc Rebillet
brought his wild antics and music to the crowds at Red Rocks
on October 26, proving why he claims to be the "king" of the famed venue.
He began his show at the very top of the amphitheater, running down towards the stage in the rain. During his set, he interacted with the crowd and even brought a fan on stage.
He was opened by steller acts Harry Mack
and Emily King
.
Journey through the wild night with the photos below:
click to enlarge
Mark Rebillet first went viral in 2016, and played his first Red Rocks show six years later.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
Rebillet scooped up a young fan on the way to stage.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
Rebillet played in front of a whimsical blow-up back drop that he bounced and threw around during his set.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
Known for his exhilarating stage presence, Rebillet kept crowds captivated all night.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
He took some time to speak to audience members.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
Everyone was trying to capture footage of Rebillet as he went through the crowd.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
His set included his usual improvisation.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
Even though it was cold, the beats kept people boogieing to stay warm.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
Harry Mack freestyled for the crowd.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
Emily King was another incredible opening act.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
Needless to say, Rebillet was the star of the night.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
Soaking up all the fans' love.
Jacqueline Collins