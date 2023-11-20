Mariah Carey and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, with Mariah Carey bringing the hits at Ball Arena on Tuesday, November 21.
Carnivale De Sensuale is holding a benefit show at HQ for that venue's underground performance space, which was damaged by a flood, on Saturday, November 25, and Wyatt Flores will be crooning country tunes over at Globe Hall for two nights starting Saturday, November 25.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
The Struts
Monday, November 20, 8 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$32.50-$36.50
U.K. classic-rock revivalists the Struts released their fourth studio album last week, Pretty Vicious, which is once again full of glorious glam-rock numbers that showcase the band's obvious musical influences. The Struts ooze coolness and are the embodiment of hip British rock and roll. They are now on tour to promote the new release and will be strutting the stage after Detroit rock group Mac Saturn opens the show.
Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas One and All!
Tuesday, November 21, 7:30 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$95-$509
Thanksgiving week is here, which means Christmas is right around the corner. For many people, the holiday season is synonymous with the soulful voice of Mariah Carey, and Denver is lucky enough to be one of the thirteen cities on her exclusive annual Merry Christmas tour this year. Come on out to see the Queen of Christmas sing your favorite holiday hits, such as the best-selling single "All I Want for Christmas Is You."
The 19th Annual Last Waltz (Revisited)
Wednesday, November 22, 7 p.m.
Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street
$25-$59.75
One of the best farewell concerts, the Band's Last Waltz, was filmed by Martin Scorsese over two days in 1976 on Thanksgiving weekend. The Band enlisted some of the best musicians of the time, including Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Eric Clapton, Neil Diamond, Muddy Waters and more in order to produce the most iconic sendoff ever seen. Twenty-eight years later, a group of Colorado musicians started what is now one of the longest-running annual tribute shows in the country. Every year, a selection of talented players reunites to re-create that quintessential concert, and this year will see the likes of Polytoxic, the Denver Horns, Greensky Bluegrass's Paul Hoffman, the Sweet Lillies and many more!
Beats Bodega
Thursday, November 23, 9 p.m.
River Bar & Gallery, 3759 Chestnut Place
Free
Just because it's Thanksgiving doesn't mean you can't still go out and have fun. After all, some of your friends are closer than family, right? So after wrapping up your holiday obligations that night, head on over to the coolest art and graffiti bar in RiNo for this weekly dance party full of hip-hop, soul, R&B, reggae, Afro jazz and vintage breaks.
Quicksand
Friday, November 25, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$25.50-$27.50
The members of New York post-hardcore group Quicksand have been playing together since 1990. The band is still going strong, despite a couple of brief breaks due to internal indifferences, and even released a new album in late 2021, titled Distant Populations. Earlier this year, the trio celebrated the thirtieth anniversary of its debut album, Slip, with a remastered deluxe edition vinyl set complete with a commemorative book and other rare materials for the superfan collectors out there. Support group Hotline TNT from Brooklyn will also be on deck that night to share the shoegaze-y grunge tunes from its just-released album, Cartwheel.
Carnivale de Sensuale: Burlesque Benefit for HQ Underground
Saturday, November 25, 8 p.m.
HQ, 60 South Broadway
$20-$100
One of Denver's best metal, punk and burlesque clubs, HQ, was forced to shut down in mid-August when a water pipe burst just outside of the venue and flooded the entire basement area, HQ Underground, where burlesque and drag performances are held every week. The popular bar and venue was finally able to reopen last week, but there is still a lot of work to be done downstairs, and fundraisers are still being thrown to help out with renovation costs. One such benefit show will be held this week by a group that has performed in the underground space before: Carnivale de Sensuale, which describes itself as a "high production, traveling carnival with burlesque, magic, side show acts, psychics and aerialists."
Wyatt Flores
Saturday, November 25, and Sunday, November 26, 8 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$16
This young troubadour was destined to be a country singer, having grown up in Stillwater, Oklahoma with a father who played in the "red dirt" country scene alongside several other well-known groups. Wyatt has just released a new EP called Life Lessons; the album comprises storytelling ballads based on his own experiences that he has artfully transformed into alt-country songs. Arizona country folkateer Evan Honer and Fort Collins folk singer Nathaniel Riley provide support both nights.
