Mariah Carey Brings Christmas Show to Ball Arena and More Concert Announcements

Foo Fighters just announced a U.S. stadium tour called Everything or Nothing at All that will stop in Denver at Empower Field on Saturday, August 3. Tickets are $36-$169, and a fan pre-sale will open up on Thursday, October 5, at 10 a.m., with GA tickets going on sale to the public on Friday, October 6, at 10 a.m.
EDM superstar Kygo's global pop-up project Palm Tree Festival made its first appearance in Aspen last year and will return for round two on Friday, February 23, and Saturday, February 24. This year's lineup includes performances by Kygo, the Chainsmokers, David Guetta, Labrinth, Drama and Harry Hudson. Tickets are $240-$985, and you can register here for the pre-sale, which will be accessible on Thursday, October 5, at 10 a.m.
Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:
BALL ARENA
New Show / On Sale Dates
Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas One and All!: Tue., Nov. 21, 7 p.m.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM/OTHER SIDE
Veeze: The Ganger Tour: With Talibando, Wed., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $25.50-$200
EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH
Foo Fighters: Everything or Nothing at All: With The Pretenders and Mammoth WVH, Sat., Aug. 3, 5:30 p.m., $36-$169
Morgan Wallen: ‘One Night at a Time’: With Jon Pardi, Nate Smith and Bryan Martin, Thu., June 27, 6 p.m.; Fri., June 28, 6 p.m., $300-$420
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Colors Worldwide presents: "R&B Only" Live: Sat., Oct. 7, 7:15 p.m., $44.99-$549.99
Jimbo's Drag Circus: World Tour: Fri., April 5, 7 p.m., $39.25-$203.25
GLOBE HALL
Super Premium Ultra Deluxe: With Cosmic Dojo and Human Kind, Thu., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $12
The Bygones: Thu., May 30, 8 p.m., $20
GOTHIC THEATRE
Giant Rooks: How Have You Been? The Tour: Tue., April 23, 8 p.m., $25
HI-DIVE
Overdose: With Clusterfux and Total Cult, Thu., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Dark Tuesdays: Halloween 2023: With Nitrogen, Niq V, Aphotica and Kilgore, Tue., Oct. 31, 9 p.m., free
Devil Master: With Fuming Mouth and Final Gasp, Thu., Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m., $20-$25
Eventually It Will Kill You: 6 Year Anniversary (Night 1): With Light Asylum, Human Leather, Ortrotasce and CXCXCX, Fri., Nov. 17, 9 p.m., $22-$25
Eventually It Will Kill You: 6 Year Anniversary (Night 2): With Buzz Kull, Normal Bias, Many Blessings, Terravault and Verhoffst, Sun., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $15-$20
Blood Club: With Dustbowl Champion and Floats, Tue., Dec. 5, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Jarhead Fertilizer: With Phobophilic and Crownovhornz, Sun., Dec. 10, 8 p.m., $17-$20
LARIMER LOUNGE
Gryffin: Red Rocks Merch Pop-Up: Tue., Oct. 24, noon; Wed., Oct. 25, 11 a.m., free
The Mañanas: 3000 Mañanas Street: With Bruha, Sat., Nov. 11, 6 p.m.
Torres: With Liza Anne, Wed., March 20, 8 p.m., $20
LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Redamancy presents: Masquerade Rock (A night of music, intrigue & masked connection): Sat., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Mikaela Davis: Tue., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $20
Yugs: Birthday Bash: With Citizen Tempest and Silver Screen Fantasy, Thu., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Black Yeti: With Deer Creek and Sea of Flame, Sun., Nov. 26, 6 p.m., $12-$15
The Barlow & Cousin Curtiss: With Derek Dames Ohl, Sat., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $15
Spectre Jones: Sat., Dec. 9, 8 p.m.
MARQUIS THEATER
Bravo the Bagchaser: Sat., Dec. 2, 7 p.m., $30
Meet Me @ The Altar: Say It to My Face Tour: With Honey Revenge, John Harvie and Elliot Lee, Mon., Feb. 5, 6:30 p.m., $28.50
Robert Jon & the Wreck: Fri., Feb. 9, 7 p.m., $25
MEOW WOLF
Align: Fri., Dec. 1, 9 p.m., $20
Games We Play: Tue., April 2, 8 p.m., $24
MISSION BALLROOM
Channel 93.3's Not So Silent Night: With Lovejoy, Colony House, Ella Red and Seth Beamer, Mon., Dec. 11, 6:30 p.m., $45
Ministry: With Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly, Tue., April 2, 7 p.m., $39.50-$99.50
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Love Language: Scorpio Celebration: Sat., Oct. 21, 9 p.m., $17
Siembra Día de los Muertos Party: With Los Rakas, Selecta C and Yucasoul, Fri., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $22
Hype 90s & 2000s Halloween Dance Party: Sat., Oct. 28, 9 p.m., $15-$25
JoJo Hermann (of Widespread Panic) plays Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror: Mon., Oct. 30, 7 p.m., $30-$35
An Evening With JoJo Herman & Immortal Enemies (ft. Eric Martinez): Mon., Oct. 30, 9 p.m.; Tue., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $22-$35
Head for the Hills: Fri., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $20-$35
Mahalia: In Real Life: Tue., March 5, 8 p.m., $28.50-$39.50
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Geddy Lee: "My Effin' Life" In Conversation: Thu., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $96-$176
Black Violin: The Experience Tour: Sun., Feb. 4, 7:30 p.m., $35-$75
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Sullivan King: Reckless Rocks II: With Left to Suffer, Sun., April 28, 5 p.m., $29.95-$99.95
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit: With Amanda Shires, Fri., May 3, 7 p.m.
Ryan Bingham and the Texas Gentlemen: With Jamestown Revival and Drayton Farley, Tue., June 25, 7 p.m., $50.50
For King + Country: Mon., Sept. 30, 7 p.m.
RIO GRANDE PARK ASPEN
Palm Tree Music Festival Aspen: With Kygo, The Chainsmokers, David Guetta, Labrinth, Drama and Harry Hudson, Fri., Feb. 23, 1 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 24, 1 p.m., $240-$985
SKYLARK LOUNGE
Gila Teen: With Amazing Adventures and Velvet Horns, Wed., Oct. 25, 9 p.m., $10-$12
Paisley Fields: With Johno Leeroy, Fri., Dec. 22, 9 p.m., $10-$15
SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
The Orchestrator and Afroman: With Edalo, Robert Roca and Yahtdoo, Sat., Jan. 6, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Maddie Zahm: "Now That I've Been Honest" The Tour: Wed., Feb. 21, 7 p.m., $25
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected]. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.