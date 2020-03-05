Marshmello, Jimmy Buffett and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Producer and DJ Marshmello brings his Joytime: Into the Mellowverse Tour to 1STBANK Center on Tuesday, September 22. Tickets, $39.95 to $89.95, go on sale Friday, March 6, at 10 a.m.

Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band's Slack Tide Tour stops at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, September 8, and Thursday, September 10. Tickets, $55.50 to $165.50, go on sale Friday, March 6, at 10 a.m.

Slightly Stoopid plays an electric set at Red Rocks on Saturday, August 15, with Pepper, Common Kings and Don Carlos opening and an acoustic roots set on Sunday, August 16, with Citizen Cope, Fortunate Youth and the Hip Abduction opening. Tickets, $52.50 to $85, go on sale Thursday, March 5, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATER

Eric Hutchinson: With Jeremy Messersmith, Sat., May 30, 8 p.m., $22.

BLACK SHEEP

The Airborne Toxic Event: Wed., Oct. 14, 8 p.m.

Basic Coincidence: With Heliosheath, Get the Axe, Mon., March 16, 7 p.m.

Leftover Crack: With People Corrupting People, the Sleights, Mon., April 27, 7 p.m.

Metalachi: Wed., Sept. 2, 8 p.m.

Stepping Stone and Flashback: Wed., May 6, 7 p.m.

BLUEBIRD THEATER



Built to Spill: Sun., Aug. 16, 8 p.m., $26.75-$30.

Diet Cig: Sat., Oct. 10, 9 p.m., $17-$20.

BOULDER THEATER

Teton Gravity Research: Fire on the Mountain & Shakedown Street: Wed., March 18, 8 p.m., $20.

The Jerry Dance Party: Sat., July 11, 10:30 p.m., $15-$20.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Felly: Fri., May 15, 9 p.m., $20-$139.

Julian Davis & the Situation and Lindsay Lou: With Blake and Tiffany Brown, Fri., April 17, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

OSHUN: Fri., May 8, 9 p.m., $17-$50.

Pickin on Talking Heads: With Tuttle-Greuel Experience ft. Silas Herman and more, Fri., March 27, 8:30 p.m.

$12-$15.

SNBRN: Sat., April 25, 9 p.m., $22-$25.

CHAUTAUQUA AUDITORIUM



Cowboy Junkies: Sat., July 18, 7:30 p.m., $35-$53.

Drew and Ellie Holcomb: Wed., July 22, 7:30 p.m., $25-$35.

Patty Griffin: With Rose Cousins, Wed., Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m., $30-$48.

The Steeldrivers: Thu., Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m., $25-$43.

Steep Canyon Rangers: Sat., June 27, 7:30 p.m., $20-$38.

Tommy Emmanuel: With Andy McKee, Thu., June 4, 7:30 p.m., $35-$50.

DAZZLE

Jazzmeia Horn: Wed., April 22, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $15-$35.

1STBANK CENTER

Marshmello: Tue., Sept. 22, 7 p.m., $39.95-$92.

FOX THEATRE

The Airborne Toxic Event: Mon., June 22, 8 p.m., $35.

The Cactus Blossoms: With the Still Tide, Sat., May 2, 8:30 p.m., $15-$18.

Eric Hutchinson: With Jeremy Messersmith, Fri., May 29, 8:30 p.m., $20-$25.

Pink Talking Fish: With Dire Wolves, Sat., April 4, 8:30 p.m., $20.

GLOBE HALL

The Great Salmon Famine: With Zagriculture, No Hands Brass Band, Sat., April 11, 9 p.m., $18.

Living Dead: With Ridence, TC 303, Dow Wow, Moosee, Adrian Flunk, Wed., March 18, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

O'Connor Brothers Band: Sat., March 21, 9 p.m., $10-$15.

Rhett Miller (of the Old 97's): Sun., March 29, 8 p.m., $26-$30.

LEVITT PAVILION DENVER

WAR: With Average White Band, Fri., Sept. 11, 6:30 p.m., $23-$73.

LOST LAKE



In My Room: Wed., April 8, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

MARQUIS THEATER

Allegaeon: With Fallujah, Entheos, Etherius, Thu., April 9, 6 p.m., $20.

TYR: With Heidevolk, Trollfest, Metsatöll, Sat., April 11, 6 p.m., $22.

MISSION BALLROOM

Jhené Aiko: With Queen Naija, Ann Marie, Tue., May 26, 7:30 p.m., $46-$102.45.

Slander: Ft. Dylan Matthew, Eptic, Shadient, Sat., May 30, 6 p.m.; Sun., May 31, 6 p.m., $29.75-$89.

MOON ROOM

Crooked Teeth: $10.

OGDEN THEATRE

Neck Deep: Sat., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $29.50-$35.

STRFKR: Wed., June 17, 8 p.m., $25.75-$79.

ORIENTAL THEATER

The Sounds: With the Starbenders, Fri., May 8, 8 p.m., $29.50.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Back It Up Tour: Ft. Juvenile, Dru Hill, J-Kwon and Petey Pablo, Tue., May 5, 7:30 p.m.

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening: Tue., June 2, 7 & 8 p.m., $35-$69.50.

Mike Birbiglia: Fri., June 5, 7 p.m., $29.50-$39.50.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Breaking Benjamin: With Bush, Theory of a Deadman, Saint Asonia, Cory Marks, Mon., Aug. 31, 5 p.m., $29.95-$129.95.

Dirty Heads: With G. Love & Special Sauce, Sun., July 5, 7 p.m., $56-$89.50.

Heilung: Tue., Oct. 6, 7 p.m., $48.50-$79.50.

Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band: Tue., Sept. 8, 8 p.m.; Thu., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $55.50-$165.50.

Lindsey Stirling: With Kiesza, MAKO, Wed., July 8, 7 p.m., $47.50-$85.

Nathaniel Rateliff: With Kevin Morby, Damien Jurado, Tue., Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m.; Wed., Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m., $45-$89.50.

Slightly Stoopid: With Pepper, Common Kings, Don Carlos (8/15) Citizen Cope, Fortunate Youth, The Hip Abduction (8/16), Sat., Aug. 15, 6 p.m.; Sun., Aug. 16, 4 p.m., $52.50-$85.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

The Hot Sardines: Wed., Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m., $40.

Lee DeWyze: Sun., April 26, 8 p.m., $20-$50.

Puddles Pity Party: Wed., May 13; Thu., May 14, 8 p.m., $35.

Vanessa Carlton: Fri., June 19, 7:30 p.m., $25.

SUMMIT

What the F: Feat. Ferry Corsten, Sat., Aug. 22, 8 p.m., $19.75-$23.75.

Zoe Laverne & Cody Orlove: Wed., Aug. 5, 5 p.m.

SWALLOW HILL MUSIC

The Nadas Duo: Fri., May 1, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.