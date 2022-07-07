Meet Your Host: Denver Open-Mic Hosts Adapt to Growing Scene

There are still some nights when performers are just playing to the jungle animals painted on the walls. But more often, upwards of twenty people put their names on the list to play, and some performers have to wait an extra week because of the event’s cutoff time. The Merc’s sign-up process is a raffle with a quirk: Your ticket might be a number, a Harry Potter spell or maybe even a Microsoft Wingding, depending on who's hosting that week.

Although Megenity sold the Merc last year , the open mic has maintained the same schedule, hosts and all-around vibe that visitors have come to expect.

These days, the event is a far cry from the disorganized scene Bard Zero describes walking into some six years ago. In fact, it's known for being a streamlined, respectful listening room that never fails to fill the cafe with musicians and listeners.