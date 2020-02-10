 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Megadeth is coming to Denver.
Megadeth is coming to Denver.
Brandon Marshall

Megadeth and Lamb of God Will Slay Denver

Kyle Harris | February 10, 2020 | 12:23pm
AA

Metal giants Megadeth and Lamb of God are hitting the road on a co-headline tour in 2020.

“The world has never needed heavy more than it does today and top to bottom, this tour delivers," said Mark Morton of Lamb of God in a statement announcing the tour. "Lamb Of God has toured with and been friends with all of these bands for years, but for all of us to be on the same bill is something extra special. Come early and stay late. This is THE metal tour of the year.”

The two acts will be playing Denver's Pepsi Center on November 5.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 14, at Live Nation's website. Citi Cardmembers will have access to a presale starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, through 10 p.m. Thursday, February 13, at the Citi Entertainment website

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >