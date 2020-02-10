Megadeth and Lamb of God Will Slay Denver

Metal giants Megadeth and Lamb of God are hitting the road on a co-headline tour in 2020.

“The world has never needed heavy more than it does today and top to bottom, this tour delivers," said Mark Morton of Lamb of God in a statement announcing the tour. "Lamb Of God has toured with and been friends with all of these bands for years, but for all of us to be on the same bill is something extra special. Come early and stay late. This is THE metal tour of the year.”

The two acts will be playing Denver's Pepsi Center on November 5.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 14, at Live Nation's website. Citi Cardmembers will have access to a presale starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, through 10 p.m. Thursday, February 13, at the Citi Entertainment website.