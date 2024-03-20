Megan Thee Stallion Announces Hot Girl Summer Tour, Concert in Denver

It's the Grammy winner's first-ever headlining arena tour, and she'll be bringing along GloRilla to open her U.S. shows, which include a stop at Ball Arena on Monday, June 17. Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, but Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets starting Wednesday, March 20.
The tour comes on the heels of Megan making history with her single "HISS," a track that aimed vitriol at her haters (including Nicki Minaj) and debuted at number one on the Billboard 100 — the first solo female rap song to do so.
Megan Thee Stallion Tour DatesMinneapolis, MN – Target Center^
May 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center^
May 18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena^
May 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden^
May 22 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^
May 24 – Napa, CA – BottleRock Napa Valley Festival*
May 26 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival*
May 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena^
May 30 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum^
Jun 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena^
Jun 4 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena^
June 6 – Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^
Jun 8 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena^
Jun 10 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center^
Jun 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center^
Jun 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Center^
Jun 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center^
Jun 16 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival*
Jun 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena^
Jun 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center^
Jun 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena^
Jun 22 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena^
Jul 4 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Jul 5 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Jul 7 – Paris, FR – Zenith
Jul 10 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
Jul 11 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
Jul 14 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
Jul 16 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
Jul 17 – London, UK – The O2
Jul 27 – Washington DC – Broccoli City Festival*
^With Support From GloRilla
