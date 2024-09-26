Meghan Trainor Says Red Rocks Concert Is a "Dream Come True"

You'd think that the mother of a toddler and a one-year-old setting off on a major tour for the first time in seven years would be ripping her hair out, but Meghan Trainor is in a bubbly, upbeat mood. She's about to hit the road from her home in Beverly Hills in support of her latest album, Timeless.
The Timeless Tour includes Trainor's first show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, on Tuesday, October 8. It's almost sold out. "I've always wanted to go, and I've never performed there — I've never even seen a show there," she says. "And so this is a big bucket-list dream come true. It was one of the first places we booked; I remember my team didn't care about any other place as much as this place. It was a huge win for us, and we're so honored and excited."
It's been ten years since Trainor shot to fame with her chart-topping single "All About That Bass," and the singer's shine hasn't faded. Timeless, which dropped in June, is yet another pristine pop album that checks all the boxes: It's empowering, it's refreshing and, most of all, it makes you dance. As if that weren't enough, a deluxe edition was released in August with three additional tracks, including "Criminals," a song that's "years old," Trainor says. "My fans have been asking for this song for so long."
"Make a Move" was added as the leading track; Trainor says it was saved for the deluxe edition on purpose. "We wanted it as one of the first singles for the album, but we thought, 'Let's save this special one for tour time to get everyone amped up and dancing again," Trainor explains, "because she's a fast one — she make it move!"
Then there's "Booty," which "sounds like a big dance party," she adds, "a celebration, party song. When I talk to my little kid, I'm like, 'Get your booty over here!' So I had to put that in a song."
There are several songs she's particularly stoked to perform live, she says, from old hits to new tracks like "Been Like This" and "To the Moon." Because she couldn't tour her 2020 album, Treat Myself, she'll also be sure to include such songs as the house ballad "Wave" and "Genetics."
"I'm going to also play the piano for 'Like I'm Gonna Lose You' and bring out the ukulele whenever I can. We have six beautiful dancers," she teases. "It's going to be a party. It's all mostly upbeat — there are only two slow songs — so I'm trying to get in the best shape of my life. And I hope everyone wears comfortable shoes to the show!"
Trainor will be taking her sons, born in 2021 and 2023, on tour, so most of her off-time will be spent sightseeing with them. "My son is obsessed with cars and airplanes and rocket ships," she says of the older boy, "so I'm going to find all the museums I could find — dinosaur museums and planetariums. That's just his favorite thing in life." (She once took him to a space museum in Oklahoma; he now begs to return there.)
For someone who rocketed to fame at nineteen, Trainor is humble as she looks back on her twenties. She just turned thirty, and life is looking better than ever. After all, her Red Rocks debut is just around the corner.
"Apparently, the thirties are the best," Trainor says with excitement. "So I'm peaking. I'm thriving. I haven't even begun. So I just can't wait."
Meghan Trainor, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Limited tickets are still available.