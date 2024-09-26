 Meghan Trainor: Red Rocks Concert Is a "Dream Come True" | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Meghan Trainor Says Red Rocks Concert Is a "Dream Come True"

The hit-maker will be at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on October 8 for her first tour in seven years.
September 26, 2024
Meghan Trainor will be at Red Rocks on October 8.
Meghan Trainor will be at Red Rocks on October 8. Lauren Dunn
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

You'd think that the mother of a toddler and a one-year-old setting off on a major tour for the first time in seven years would be ripping her hair out, but Meghan Trainor is in a bubbly, upbeat mood. She's about to hit the road from her home in Beverly Hills in support of her latest album, Timeless.

The Timeless Tour includes Trainor's first show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, on Tuesday, October 8. It's almost sold out. "I've always wanted to go, and I've never performed there — I've never even seen a show there," she says. "And so this is a big bucket-list dream come true. It was one of the first places we booked; I remember my team didn't care about any other place as much as this place. It was a huge win for us, and we're so honored and excited."

It's been ten years since Trainor shot to fame with her chart-topping single "All About That Bass," and the singer's shine hasn't faded. Timeless, which dropped in June, is yet another pristine pop album that checks all the boxes: It's empowering, it's refreshing and, most of all, it makes you dance. As if that weren't enough, a deluxe edition was released in August with three additional tracks, including "Criminals," a song that's "years old," Trainor says. "My fans have been asking for this song for so long."
"Make a Move" was added as the leading track; Trainor says it was saved for the deluxe edition on purpose. "We wanted it as one of the first singles for the album, but we thought, 'Let's save this special one for tour time to get everyone amped up and dancing again," Trainor explains, "because she's a fast one — she make it move!"
click to enlarge meghan trainor poses in a white skirt and black top
Meghan Trainor shot to fame with "All About That Bass."
Lauren Dunn


Then there's "Booty," which "sounds like a big dance party," she adds, "a celebration, party song. When I talk to my little kid, I'm like, 'Get your booty over here!' So I had to put that in a song."

There are several songs she's particularly stoked to perform live, she says, from old hits to new tracks like "Been Like This" and "To the Moon." Because she couldn't tour her 2020 album, Treat Myself, she'll also be sure to include such songs as the house ballad "Wave" and "Genetics."

"I'm going to also play the piano for 'Like I'm Gonna Lose You' and bring out the ukulele whenever I can. We have six beautiful dancers," she teases. "It's going to be a party. It's all mostly upbeat — there are only two slow songs — so I'm trying to get in the best shape of my life. And I hope everyone wears comfortable shoes to the show!"

Trainor will be taking her sons, born in 2021 and 2023, on tour, so most of her off-time will be spent sightseeing with them. "My son is obsessed with cars and airplanes and rocket ships," she says of the older boy, "so I'm going to find all the museums I could find — dinosaur museums and planetariums. That's just his favorite thing in life." (She once took him to a space museum in Oklahoma; he now begs to return there.)

For someone who rocketed to fame at nineteen, Trainor is humble as she looks back on her twenties. She just turned thirty, and life is looking better than ever. After all, her Red Rocks debut is just around the corner.

"Apparently, the thirties are the best," Trainor says with excitement. "So I'm peaking. I'm thriving. I haven't even begun. So I just can't wait."

Meghan Trainor, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Limited tickets are still available.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Emily Ferguson has been the music and culture editor atWestword since November 2021. In her role, Emily writes and edits profiles of local and national musicians, previews of upcoming performances and guides to the best of Denver’s entertainment scene. Her previous work experience includes contributing to the arts sections of the Wall Street Journal, The Spectator and the Free Beacon. While attending the College of Charleston, Emily was a fire performer and worked at music festivals.
Contact: Emily Ferguson
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top Cancel Colorado Tour Dates

Just Announced

Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top Cancel Colorado Tour Dates

By Emily Ferguson
Who's the Duo Playing the Viral Surprise Concert at Cheesman Park?

Concert Previews

Who's the Duo Playing the Viral Surprise Concert at Cheesman Park?

By Emily Ferguson
Shawn Mendes Announces Special Red Rocks Show

Just Announced

Shawn Mendes Announces Special Red Rocks Show

By Emily Ferguson
Coles Whalen Releasing "Stronger" After Supreme Court Ruled for Her Stalker

Crime

Coles Whalen Releasing "Stronger" After Supreme Court Ruled for Her Stalker

By Bennito L. Kelty
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation