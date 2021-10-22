Memorials Will Honor Fabulous Boogienauts Members Who Died Last Month

Singer Jennifer Gelvin and trumpeter Keith Rouse, who met when both were members of the Denver disco band the Fabulous Boogienauts and later married, died within a few weeks of each other last month. Rouse suffered a fatal heart attack on September 6, while Gelvin was killed in a double murder on September 29.
On Monday, October 25, two memorials will be held in honor of Rouse and Gelvin. School of Rock Denver, where Gelvin was a teacher for more than a decade, is hosting an all-ages celebration of life for the musicians at 1 p.m. at the Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue.
“During her time with us, she taught vocal lessons, directed Little Wing classes and Performance Programs shows, and was a wonderful influence on all of us with an always-cheerful attitude, a big smile, and words of encouragement for everyone around her,” School of Rock Denver wrote about Gelvin on its Facebook page last month.
“She shared her love of music and live performance with all of our students, and was particularly adept at helping our youngest musicians find their voices and begin their musical journey," the post continued. "She was also always ready to support others during difficult times, and to set the example of how to treat everyone with kindness and respect. Jenn truly demonstrated everything that the School of Rock program stands for, and it is impossible to overstate how much she will be missed by so many in our community.”
Later, starting at 5 p.m., Herman’s Hideaway, 1578 South Broadway, will host A Gathering of Family and Friends to Honor Keith and Jenn. There will be live music by Electrohawk, Barstool Messiah, Luke Schmaltz, Johnny Got Rox, White Fudge and Grind Cat Grind.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover emergency funds for Gelvin and Rouse's two teenage children. Donations will also be accepted at the event at Herman's.