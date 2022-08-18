Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Concerts

Meow Wolf Anniversary Party, GWAR and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

August 18, 2022 5:55AM

A photo from our 2011 slideshow "GWAR at Summit Music Hall."
A photo from our 2011 slideshow "GWAR at Summit Music Hall." Photo by Aaron Thackeray
Meow Wolf is celebrating one year of Convergence Station with an anniversary block party dubbed Convergiversary on Saturday, September 17. There will be an all-ages day party ($15) starting at 10 a.m. inside the exhibition and in the parking lot, which will be followed by a 21+ night party ($99) at 9 p.m. with a DJ set from JUNGLE. Both intergalactic events will include sets from local musicians and DJs.

Get covered in fake blood when the heavy-metal monsters of GWAR play the Oriental Theater Monday, September 26. Tickets are $32-$150.

Little Feat plays the Fox Theatre on Saturday, December 17. Tickets are $49.50-$99.50.

But that's not all. Here's every new Denver concert announcement:


NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

BELLCO THEATRE
Keith Sweat: With Ginuwine, Fri., Sept. 9, 8 p.m.

BLUEBIRD THEATER
Foxy Shazam - Hidden Treasure Tour: With Thumpasaurus and Lung, Wed., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $25
Magdalena Bay: Wed., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $25
Blu DeTiger: With Tiffany Day, Fri., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $20-$25
The Lemonheads: With Bass Drum of Death and On Being an Angel, Mon., Dec. 5, 8 p.m., $34.95-$40

BOETTCHER CONCERT HALL
Vienna Boys' Choir: Fri., Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m., $15-$98
Béla Fleck: Fri., Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 4, 7:30 p.m., $15-$98

BOULDER THEATER
Disco Lines: Thu., Sept. 1, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Ryan Adams: Sun., Nov. 27, 8 p.m.; Mon., Nov. 28, 8 p.m., $55-$85

CARIBOU ROOM
Big Richard: Sat., Oct. 22, 8 p.m.
The Hillbenders: With Armchair Boogie., Fri., Nov. 11, 8 p.m.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM/OTHER SIDE
Vandoliers: With !!!, Sat., Aug. 27, 7 p.m., $18
Dogs in a Pile: Thu., Sept. 1, 11:55 p.m., $15
Phora: Wed., Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $22
Satsang: Thu., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $20-$95
Joyner Lucas: Wed., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $29.50-$450
Jerry Joseph: Fri., Oct. 7, 8 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $20
Pi'erre Bourne: Sat., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $25-$124
Hirie: Sun., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $22-$49.50
Couch: Fri., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $20
Victor Wooten: Sat., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $28
Sa-Roc: Fri., Nov. 25, 8 p.m., $15

ENIGMA BAZAAR
The Savage Blush: With Shadow Work and Stone Riot, Fri., Aug. 26, 7 p.m., $10

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Amon Amarth - The Great Heathen Tour: Fri., Dec. 9, 5:30 p.m., $39.75-$69.75
Russell Dickerson: With Drew Green, Sat., Dec. 10, 7 p.m., $25-$39.75

FOX THEATRE
Summer Fest: With Trejo & Nate, Sami G B2B Evelation, Donovan B2B Blake and Kandy Shop, Wed., Aug. 24, 9 p.m., $15-$20
Nick Shoulders: With Susto, Wed., Sept. 28, 9 p.m., $20-$25
Kyle Walker: Sat., Oct. 8, 9 p.m., $25-$30
The Funk Hunters: With The Sponges, Sat., Oct. 22, 9 p.m., $20-$25
SNBRN: With Bathroom Break, Gogimal and DaTruth, Thu., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $25-$29.50
Lucius - Feels Like Second Nature Tour: With Shamir, Thu., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $35-$39.50
Little Feat - Waiting for Columbus Tour: With Nicki Bluhm, Sat., Dec. 17, 8 p.m., $49.50-$99.50

GLOBE HALL
Brooks Nielsen: Fri., Sept. 9, 8 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $32.50
Scene Queen: Sun., Sept. 18, 8 p.m., $15
Cochise: Wed., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $22-$87
Madi Diaz: Wed., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $20
Sub-Radio: Wed., Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $15

GOTHIC THEATRE
Movements: Sun., Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m., $25-$30
Slaughter to Prevail: Wed., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $25-$27.50
State Champs: With Hunny, Between You and Me and Games We Play, Tue., Nov. 22, 7 p.m., $29.50-$34.50
Kai Wachi - SKINS Tour: Sat., Nov. 26, 9 p.m., $22-$79
I Am an Athlete: Fri., Dec. 16, 8 p.m., $45-$60
Adam Melchor: Sat., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $25-$30

HI-DIVE
Mars Red Sky: With Greenbeard and Hashtronaut, Tue., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Divide and Dissolve: With Matriarch., Fri., Sept. 23, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Austen Carroll & the Better Neighbors: With Earth to Luna and Bear & the Beasts, Sat., Sept. 24, 9 p.m., $10-$12
Teen Mortgage: With Kamru and Old Soul Dies Young., Sun., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $10-$13
French Cassettes: With King Ropes., Thu., Sept. 29, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Ealdor Bealu: With Green Druid, Fri., Oct. 7, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Blood Red Shoes: With MZ Neon, Wed., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $18-$20
Taleen Kali: With Tuff Bluff, Galleries and Princess Dewclaw., Sun., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Ceramic Animal: Wed., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Captured! By Robots!: With Axeslasher and Valiomierda, Fri., Oct. 28, 9 p.m., $13-$15
Sloppy Jane: With Niis, Tue., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $15
OFF!: Thu., Dec. 8, 9 p.m., $20-$25

MARQUIS THEATER
Missio: Fri., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $30
Real Friends & With Confidence: Sat., Oct. 29, 6 p.m., $26.50
Arrows In Action: Sun., Nov. 20, 6:30 p.m., $17

MEOW WOLF
Convergiversary: Sat., Sept. 17; Day Party, 10 a.m., $15; Night Party, 9 p.m., $99.

MISSION BALLROOM
Peggy Gou: With Regularfantasy, Thu., Sept. 22, 9 p.m., $44.95-$99
Kelsea Ballerini - HEARTFIRST Tour: Mon., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $55-$75
Duke Dumont: Sat., Nov. 26, 9 p.m., $29.95-$124.95
Blunts & Blondes - Story of a Stoner Album Tour: Sat., Jan. 28, 9 p.m., $24.95-$79
SoDown - WORLDS BEYOND TOUR: With kLL Bill, JAENGA and Evalution, Fri., Feb. 3, 9 p.m., $19.95-$99

MOE'S ORIGINAL BBQ & BOWL
Lonely Choir: With People Like Me, Lu Lagoon and Moss Brain, Fri., Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m., $15-$20
Wastebasket: With Hospital Socks, Clementine and Donovan Keith, Sat., Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18
Octopus Tree: With Alamo Black, The Marred and Cipriano, Sat., Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18

NISSI'S
The BluesCircus: With the Hallelujah Horns, Sat., Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m., $20-$30
An Evening with Karla Banoff: Fri., Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m., $32
Smokin’ “A Tribute to Boston and more”: Sat., Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m., $15-$25

OGDEN THEATRE
John Craigie - Keep It Warm 2022 Tour: With Erin Rae, Fri., Dec. 16, 8 p.m., $25

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
LadiesNight: Team Nicki vs. Team Cardi: Sat., Aug. 20, 9 p.m., $15-$25
Bino Rideaux: Mon., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $22-$122

ORIENTAL THEATER
GWAR: With Light The Torch, Nekrogoblikon and Crobot, Mon., Sept. 26, 7 p.m., $32-$150
LA Dispute: With Sweetpill and Pictoria Vark, Wed., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $20-$175
The Queers: With Teenage Bottlerocket, Bricheros and No Bueno!, Wed., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $20-$150
Dead Boys: Thu., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $30-$200
So Cal Punk Invasion Tour: With Black Flag, The Dickies, TSOL, and Total Chaos, Mon., Nov. 21, 7 p.m., $30-$200

PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Allman Family Revival: Mon., Dec. 12, 8 p.m., $49.50-$89.50
Jazz Is Dead: Sun., Jan. 15, 7:30 p.m., $35-$75

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Master P & Mike Epps: Wed., Oct. 26, 7 p.m., $59.95-$129.50
Flatbush Zombies: With Freddie Gibbs, Danny Brown, Coast Contra and Col3trane, Sat., Oct. 29, 7 p.m., $49.95-$99.95.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
Darrell Scott Trio: Mon., Sept. 5, 7 p.m.
Old Blind Dogs: Sat., Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m.

SUMMIT
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes: Tue., Sept. 27, 6:30 p.m., $22.50

VELVET ELK LOUNGE
Kind Hearted Strangers: With Bob Barrick (of Kingdom Jasmine), Sat., Sept. 10, 9 p.m., $15-$17

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation