Meow Wolf Anniversary Party, GWAR and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Get covered in fake blood when the heavy-metal monsters of GWAR play the Oriental Theater Monday, September 26. Tickets are $32-$150.
Little Feat plays the Fox Theatre on Saturday, December 17. Tickets are $49.50-$99.50.
But that's not all. Here's every new Denver concert announcement:
BELLCO THEATRE
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Keith Sweat: With Ginuwine, Fri., Sept. 9, 8 p.m.
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Foxy Shazam - Hidden Treasure Tour: With Thumpasaurus and Lung, Wed., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $25
Magdalena Bay: Wed., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $25
Blu DeTiger: With Tiffany Day, Fri., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $20-$25
The Lemonheads: With Bass Drum of Death and On Being an Angel, Mon., Dec. 5, 8 p.m., $34.95-$40
BOETTCHER CONCERT HALL
Vienna Boys' Choir: Fri., Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m., $15-$98
Béla Fleck: Fri., Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 4, 7:30 p.m., $15-$98
BOULDER THEATER
Disco Lines: Thu., Sept. 1, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Ryan Adams: Sun., Nov. 27, 8 p.m.; Mon., Nov. 28, 8 p.m., $55-$85
CARIBOU ROOM
Big Richard: Sat., Oct. 22, 8 p.m.
The Hillbenders: With Armchair Boogie., Fri., Nov. 11, 8 p.m.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM/OTHER SIDE
Vandoliers: With !!!, Sat., Aug. 27, 7 p.m., $18
Dogs in a Pile: Thu., Sept. 1, 11:55 p.m., $15
Phora: Wed., Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $22
Satsang: Thu., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $20-$95
Joyner Lucas: Wed., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $29.50-$450
Jerry Joseph: Fri., Oct. 7, 8 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $20
Pi'erre Bourne: Sat., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $25-$124
Hirie: Sun., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $22-$49.50
Couch: Fri., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $20
Victor Wooten: Sat., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $28
Sa-Roc: Fri., Nov. 25, 8 p.m., $15
ENIGMA BAZAAR
The Savage Blush: With Shadow Work and Stone Riot, Fri., Aug. 26, 7 p.m., $10
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Amon Amarth - The Great Heathen Tour: Fri., Dec. 9, 5:30 p.m., $39.75-$69.75
Russell Dickerson: With Drew Green, Sat., Dec. 10, 7 p.m., $25-$39.75
FOX THEATRE
Summer Fest: With Trejo & Nate, Sami G B2B Evelation, Donovan B2B Blake and Kandy Shop, Wed., Aug. 24, 9 p.m., $15-$20
Nick Shoulders: With Susto, Wed., Sept. 28, 9 p.m., $20-$25
Kyle Walker: Sat., Oct. 8, 9 p.m., $25-$30
The Funk Hunters: With The Sponges, Sat., Oct. 22, 9 p.m., $20-$25
SNBRN: With Bathroom Break, Gogimal and DaTruth, Thu., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $25-$29.50
Lucius - Feels Like Second Nature Tour: With Shamir, Thu., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $35-$39.50
Little Feat - Waiting for Columbus Tour: With Nicki Bluhm, Sat., Dec. 17, 8 p.m., $49.50-$99.50
GLOBE HALL
Brooks Nielsen: Fri., Sept. 9, 8 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $32.50
Scene Queen: Sun., Sept. 18, 8 p.m., $15
Cochise: Wed., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $22-$87
Madi Diaz: Wed., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $20
Sub-Radio: Wed., Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $15
GOTHIC THEATRE
Movements: Sun., Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m., $25-$30
Slaughter to Prevail: Wed., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $25-$27.50
State Champs: With Hunny, Between You and Me and Games We Play, Tue., Nov. 22, 7 p.m., $29.50-$34.50
Kai Wachi - SKINS Tour: Sat., Nov. 26, 9 p.m., $22-$79
I Am an Athlete: Fri., Dec. 16, 8 p.m., $45-$60
Adam Melchor: Sat., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $25-$30
HI-DIVE
Mars Red Sky: With Greenbeard and Hashtronaut, Tue., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Divide and Dissolve: With Matriarch., Fri., Sept. 23, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Austen Carroll & the Better Neighbors: With Earth to Luna and Bear & the Beasts, Sat., Sept. 24, 9 p.m., $10-$12
Teen Mortgage: With Kamru and Old Soul Dies Young., Sun., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $10-$13
French Cassettes: With King Ropes., Thu., Sept. 29, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Ealdor Bealu: With Green Druid, Fri., Oct. 7, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Blood Red Shoes: With MZ Neon, Wed., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $18-$20
Taleen Kali: With Tuff Bluff, Galleries and Princess Dewclaw., Sun., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Ceramic Animal: Wed., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Captured! By Robots!: With Axeslasher and Valiomierda, Fri., Oct. 28, 9 p.m., $13-$15
Sloppy Jane: With Niis, Tue., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $15
OFF!: Thu., Dec. 8, 9 p.m., $20-$25
MARQUIS THEATER
Missio: Fri., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $30
Real Friends & With Confidence: Sat., Oct. 29, 6 p.m., $26.50
Arrows In Action: Sun., Nov. 20, 6:30 p.m., $17
MEOW WOLF
Convergiversary: Sat., Sept. 17; Day Party, 10 a.m., $15; Night Party, 9 p.m., $99.
MISSION BALLROOM
Peggy Gou: With Regularfantasy, Thu., Sept. 22, 9 p.m., $44.95-$99
Kelsea Ballerini - HEARTFIRST Tour: Mon., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $55-$75
Duke Dumont: Sat., Nov. 26, 9 p.m., $29.95-$124.95
Blunts & Blondes - Story of a Stoner Album Tour: Sat., Jan. 28, 9 p.m., $24.95-$79
SoDown - WORLDS BEYOND TOUR: With kLL Bill, JAENGA and Evalution, Fri., Feb. 3, 9 p.m., $19.95-$99
MOE'S ORIGINAL BBQ & BOWL
Lonely Choir: With People Like Me, Lu Lagoon and Moss Brain, Fri., Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m., $15-$20
Wastebasket: With Hospital Socks, Clementine and Donovan Keith, Sat., Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18
Octopus Tree: With Alamo Black, The Marred and Cipriano, Sat., Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18
NISSI'S
The BluesCircus: With the Hallelujah Horns, Sat., Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m., $20-$30
An Evening with Karla Banoff: Fri., Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m., $32
Smokin’ “A Tribute to Boston and more”: Sat., Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m., $15-$25
OGDEN THEATRE
John Craigie - Keep It Warm 2022 Tour: With Erin Rae, Fri., Dec. 16, 8 p.m., $25
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
LadiesNight: Team Nicki vs. Team Cardi: Sat., Aug. 20, 9 p.m., $15-$25
Bino Rideaux: Mon., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $22-$122
ORIENTAL THEATER
GWAR: With Light The Torch, Nekrogoblikon and Crobot, Mon., Sept. 26, 7 p.m., $32-$150
LA Dispute: With Sweetpill and Pictoria Vark, Wed., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $20-$175
The Queers: With Teenage Bottlerocket, Bricheros and No Bueno!, Wed., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $20-$150
Dead Boys: Thu., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $30-$200
So Cal Punk Invasion Tour: With Black Flag, The Dickies, TSOL, and Total Chaos, Mon., Nov. 21, 7 p.m., $30-$200
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Allman Family Revival: Mon., Dec. 12, 8 p.m., $49.50-$89.50
Jazz Is Dead: Sun., Jan. 15, 7:30 p.m., $35-$75
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Master P & Mike Epps: Wed., Oct. 26, 7 p.m., $59.95-$129.50
Flatbush Zombies: With Freddie Gibbs, Danny Brown, Coast Contra and Col3trane, Sat., Oct. 29, 7 p.m., $49.95-$99.95.
SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
Darrell Scott Trio: Mon., Sept. 5, 7 p.m.
Old Blind Dogs: Sat., Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m.
SUMMIT
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes: Tue., Sept. 27, 6:30 p.m., $22.50
VELVET ELK LOUNGE
Kind Hearted Strangers: With Bob Barrick (of Kingdom Jasmine), Sat., Sept. 10, 9 p.m., $15-$17
