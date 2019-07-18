Michael McDonald Cancels Denver Botanic Gardens Concert

Songwriter Michael McDonald, who was slated to play the Denver Botanic Gardens tonight, July 18, has canceled the show less than two hours before it was scheduled to begin.

"Unfortunately, Michael McDonald has come down with a viral infection while on tour that has impacted his singing," the DBG says in a release announcing the cancellation. "Despite his best efforts to push through, he regretfully has to cancel his show at the Denver Botanic Gardens tonight. Michael hopes to be able to reschedule the performance as soon as possible," the spokesperson added.

The Gardens closed at 3 p.m. today to set up for the concert.

Swallow Hill Music has posted on social media that more information about a new date or refunds will be shared with ticket holders as soon as possible.