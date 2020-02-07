 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Miranda Lambert will return.
Miranda Lambert will return.
Miles Chrisinger

Miranda Lambert Announces Rescheduled Denver Date

Kyle Harris | February 7, 2020 | 2:30pm
AA

Less than a week after country star Miranda Lambert – sick and suffering from a sore throat – cancelled her Denver concert with Cody Johnson and LANCO, she has announced a new date.

She will be returning to Denver, this time with openers Casey Donahew and LANCO.

They will play the Pepsi Center on March 2.

Tickets purchased for her cancelled show will be honored on the new date, and more are on sale now at the Pepsi Center and Live Nation websites. 

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >