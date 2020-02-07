Miranda Lambert Announces Rescheduled Denver Date

Less than a week after country star Miranda Lambert – sick and suffering from a sore throat – cancelled her Denver concert with Cody Johnson and LANCO, she has announced a new date.

She will be returning to Denver, this time with openers Casey Donahew and LANCO.

They will play the Pepsi Center on March 2.

Tickets purchased for her cancelled show will be honored on the new date, and more are on sale now at the Pepsi Center and Live Nation websites.