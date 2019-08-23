Mission Ballroom Resurrects Fair Ticketing for String Cheese Incident Thanksgiving Shows

The String Cheese Incident has been celebrating its 25th anniversary throughout 2019 with an aggressive touring schedule. To wrap up its year of festivities, the band will be playing what it's calling Final Incidents of 2019, with two Thanksgiving weekend concerts at the Mission Ballroom.

The band will be holed up writing and recording new music through the first half of 2020, and heading back on the road in June.

“We are super excited to get an opportunity to be with all our SCI Family to celebrate Thanksgiving weekend at the Mission Ballroom to close out our 25th year anniversary," says band member Michael Kang in a statement. "What a quarter century it’s been! It seems perfect that we get to simultaneously usher in the next era of SCI by blasting off at the Mission.”

Tickets for the concert will be sold using the Mission's Fair Ticketing system, an attempt to help fans avoid lines and ensure everybody has an equal chance for tickets.

The system was rolled out by AEG Presents Rocky Mountains for its opening-night Lumineers concert, but was quickly pulled back to be retooled after complaints. But without the system, and tickets to a recent Tame Impala concert selling out in less than a minute, fans started clamoring for Fair Ticketing to come back. And so it has.

The String Cheese Incident concerts take place November 29 and 30. Tickets will be available at the Mission Ballroom's fair ticketing website.