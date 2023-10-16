Moe., Thievery Corporation, Wilco and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Geese will rock your face off at Larimer Lounge on Monday, October 16, and Mystery Skulls will play Globe Hall on Thursday, October 19.
After opening for Umphrey's McGee at Red Rocks in June, jam band moe. will play a two-night run at the Ogden Theatre starting Friday, October 20. And Thievery Corporation will bring its chill vibes to Mission Ballroom on Saturday, October 21.
Geese
Monday, October 16, 8 p.m.
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street
$18-$20
New York City's next generation of indie-rock darlings have arrived in the form of Geese — no, not the animal, but a group of young twenty-somethings with nothing to lose. The quintet of childhood friends made an accidentally successful album, and couldn't ignore the calling when everyone started paying attention. Now basking in the glory of a second successful album, 3D Country, the group has solidified its place in the no-frills and no-fucks-given roster of up-and-coming rock-and-rollers. Toronto's indie, lofi project Packs opens the show.
Esmé Patterson
Tuesday, October 17, 8 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$17-$20
Colorado-born Esmé Patterson's folksy music has always evolved alongside her, and her recent move to Tennessee has signaled another beautiful transformation. She's on tour now to promote her fifth album, Notes From Nowhere, which dropped last week; Denver fans can catch her at a hometown record-release party, where Patterson will play songs from the hauntingly dreamy release. Fellow Denver singer-songwriter Nina De Freitas will open the show.
Goblin
Wednesday, October 18, 8 p.m.
Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place
$25-$49.50
What better way to celebrate spooky season being upon us than to submit yourself to the scary sounds of an old-school horror film score being performed live? The masters of Italian horror-movie music, Goblin, are set to perform the score of the 1985 classic Demons (produced by Italian horror master Dario Argento and directed by Lamberto Bava). Theater-goers, beware: You're in for a scare with this film.
Mystery Skulls
Thursday, October 19, 8 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$20
Luis Dubuc is the mysterious mind behind Mystery Skulls. After performing in several hardcore bands, he decided to start a solo electro-soul dance project to fulfill his desire for more swinging synth-pop sounds. Expect music that will make you lose yourself on the dance floor and keep you asking for more. Australia's ambient and ethereal artist Portair opens the show.
moe.
Friday, October 20, and Saturday, October 21, 8 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$36.75
The maestros of East Coast jams are back and ready for two more rounds of mind-bending melodies, face-melting riffs and hip-shaking beats. Not able to snag a ticket for the Ogden shows (or maybe just can't get enough)? Don't miss out on the intimate daytime "BBQ show" with core bandmembers Al Schnier and Rob Derhak at Globe Hall on Sunday, October 22.
Acid Mothers Temple
Saturday, October 21, 9 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$20-$25
Acid Mothers Temple comprises absolute legends of Japanese improvisational cosmic rock, and we're all wondering what kind of noise the band will bring to Denver this time around. The group has been doing its thing in various incarnations for almost thirty years now, and no two sets have ever sounded even remotely similar. Florida new-wave shoegazers the Stargazer Lilies and Denver's dark jazz rockers Night Fishing open the show.
Thievery Corporation
Saturday, October 21, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$45.50
The wizards of world fusion chilltronica tunes are back in Colorado again after playing Red Rocks earlier this year, opening night three of String Cheese Incident in July. Now set to take the stage as headliners, the dynamic dub-hop and drum-music disruptors of Thievery Corporation are ready to give you everything they've got. The show will only be magnified with trip-hop pioneer DJ Shadow providing support.
Wilco
Sunday, October 22, 7:30 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$59.50-$139.50
The ever-impressive experimental Chicago country group, Wilco, just released its thirteenth studio album, Cousin, which proved the band's ability to stay fresh and productive after almost thirty years of playing together. Support will be provided by accomplished folkateer Nina Nastasia.
