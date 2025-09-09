The Most-Anticipated Red Rocks Shows This Fall

Fall arrives this month, and that means the 2025 Red Rocks season is coming to a close. But as always, the legendary venue is ending the season with a bang, with several highly anticipated concerts that folks have been waiting for all year. Red Rocks, which opened in 1906 as the Garden of Titans, has long been known as one of the best outdoor venues in the world, and artists from all over and of any genre dream of performing there.
From Sturgill Simpson to Lorde, Tipper, T-Pain and so much more, here are the venue's best shows to catch this fall:
Friday, September 12, 7 p.m.
Dust off your Hot Topic tees and studded belts, because the rockers of Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday will bring all the emo nostalgia to Red Rocks. Foxing will open the show.
Saturday, September 13, 6:30 p.m.
Greensky Bluegrass is always a good time but especially so at Red Rocks, where the bluegrass band plays annually. Margo Price is slated as the opener.
The Red Clay Strays
Sunday, September 14, 6:30 p.m.
Monday, September 15, 6:30 p.m.
The rockers of the Red Clay Strays will headline Red Rocks for a two-night run, with openers Muscadine Bloodline and Justin Jeansonne on Sunday and the Dip and Taylor Hunnicutt on Monday.
Tuesday, September 16, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, September 17, 7:30 p.m.
Sturgill Simpson is now Johnny Blue Skies, a nickname he was given at a bar once upon a time. After several sold-out Denver shows this year, he'll pack Red Rocks for a sold-out, two-night run.
Atmosphere & Friends
Friday, September 19, 6 p.m.
The hip-hop duo Atmosphere comes to Red Rocks annually, and rapper Slug tells us it's always one of his favorite times of the year. This time, openers/special guests include Hieroglyphics, Dilated Peoples, Living Legends, Immortal Technique, CunninLynguists and DeeJayBird.
Tipper
Saturday, September 20, 8 p.m.
Sunday, September 21, 7 p.m.
Tipper is an absolute favorite in the EDM scene, especially in Colorado. The producer will be at Red Rocks for two revelry-filled nights, with KLO and BogTroTTer opening on Saturday and Mr. Bill and Cualli opening on Sunday.
Pulp
Monday, September 22, 8 p.m.
Pulp is touring for the release of its new album, More, which dropped in June, and Red Rocks is sure to be one of the best stops. "If you thought last fall was good, wait for this one," Jarvis Cocker says.
Reneé Rapp
Tuesday, September 23, 8 p.m.
Reneé Rapp gained fame as Regina George in the Broadway and film musical adaptations of Mean Girls, as well as shows like The Sex Lives of College Girls, but she's also a pop star through and through. Her latest album, Bite Me, just released in August, so you're certain to hear songs from that at Red Rocks.
Bonnie Raitt
Thursday, September 25, 7:30 p.m.
Bonnie Raitt has been called one of the greatest singers of all time by Rolling Stone, and she's still showing fans she's got it since releasing her debut album in 1971. The thirteen-time Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will be singing all her fans' favorites at Red Rocks, where she's been sharing her Americana tunes for decades.
Saturday, September 27, 6 p.m.
Big Gigantic is a staple at Red Rocks, and the jazzy EDM duo just released a new album, Fluorescence. Big G will be at the venue with openers Maddy O'Neal, Gramatik, Cherub, DENM, Jennifer Hartswick, ProbCause and Lady Blackbird.
Zach Top
Sunday, September 28, 7:45 p.m.
Monday, September 29, 8 p.m.
University of Colorado Boulder grad Zach Top will be headlining Red Rocks for a two-night run that comes on the heels of the release of his second studio album, Ain't in It for My Health. Jake Worthington will open the shows.
Air
Thursday, October 2, 8 p.m.
Don't miss out on Air. The late-'90s French duo, which created the score to Sophia Coppola's The Virgin Suicides, makes atmospheric, electronica tunes that will be right at home at Red Rocks.
Logic & Oliver Tree
Saturday, October 4, 8 p.m.
Logic and Oliver Tree will co-headline Red Rocks for a special show, at which Logic will perform his albums Under Pressure and The Incredible True Story and Oliver Tree will perform Ugly Is Beautiful. Supercomputer and T-Man the Wizard & Hermit will open.
Young the Giant
Tuesday, October 7, 6:30 p.m.
Young the Giant is still rocking out since releasing its debut self-titled album in 2010, after years performing as the Jakes. The band has stayed strong in indie rock since, and will be joined at Red Rocks by Saint Motel and Jade Bird.
Wednesday, October 8, 7 p.m.
Jazzy pop singer and multi-instrumentalist Laufey has been the name on everyone's lips since she released her 2022 debut, Everything I know About Love; her followup, Bewitched, took home a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album in 2024. Her third album, A Matter of Time, just dropped in August. Suki Waterhouse will warm up the crowd before Laufey takes the stage.
The Revivalists
Thursday, October 9, 7 p.m.
Rock and roll is alive and well in the Revivalists, a regular at Red Rocks. Wilderado and Hans Williams will open the show.
Lane 8
Saturday, October 11, 6 p.m.
Denver's own Lane 8 will bring his deep house to Red Rocks for a memorable show alongside openers Le Youth and Ashibah b2b Rinzen.
All Time Low
Sunday, October 12, 7 p.m.
This one's for the pop-punk millennials. All Time Low will take on Red Rocks with fellow genre purveyors Mayday Parade, the Cab and the Paradox.
Tuesday, October 14, 7 p.m.
Lorde is back, y'all. The powerful songstress will be headlining Red Rocks with some killer openers, too: Blood Orange and the Japanese House.
Parcels
Thursday, October 16, 7 p.m.
Friday, October 18, 6 p.m.
Chill out to smooth and jazzy jams that go deep with Parcels. The Australian electropop group has been making waves, especially after collaborating with Daft Punk on its 2017 single "Overnight." The band will be at Red Rocks with opener the Lemon Twigs.
Rezz
Saturday, October 18, 6 p.m.
Sunday, October 19, 5 p.m.
Another year, another session of Rezz Rocks. The Ukrainian-Canadian DJ and producer will bring her midtempo bass music to the venue with several openers for each night: YDG, Shadient, NotLo and Tinykvt on Saturday, and AC Slater, AHEE, Digital Ethos and Curra on Sunday.
Daily Bread
Saturday, October 25, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 28, 5:30 p.m.
Daily Bread has become one of the most popular acts in bass music; fortunately, Red Rocks gets fed two nights. Openers RJD2, Artifakts and Empress Rah will be there on Saturday, and Big Boi, Late Night Radio and Cloud Cunductor will warm things up on Sunday.
T-Pain
Tuesday, October 28, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, October 29, 6:30 p.m.
T-Pain sold out Red Rocks last year, and it was an unforgettable affair. The Y2k icon will be back at the venue for a two-night run with none other than Ying Yang Twins and Waka Flocka Flame.
Denzel Curry, Freddie Gibbs & Earl Sweatshirt
Friday, October 31, 6:30 p.m.
This show will make for a hip-hop Halloween to remember. Rappers Denzel Curry, Freddie Gibbs and Earl Sweatshirt will coheadline the venue in a concert that's bound to bring the heat (important at Red Rocks in October). Openers include 2deadboyz and Lexa Gates.
Friday, November 7, 6 p.m.
Saturday, November 8, 6 p.m.
When you think of the days when EDM started to go mainstream, it's impossible not to picture a big silhouette of a mouse head. Deadmau5 has been there since the beginning, and he's kept his legacy alive every year at Red Rocks.
Key Glock
Sunday, November 9, 6 p.m.
Rapper Key Glock has consistently released catchy earworms since collaborating with Young Dolph in 2019. He just dropped his fourth studio album, Glockaveli, in May, and will bring his trap tunes in an evening dubbed Glock on the Rocks with SahBabii, BabyChiefDolt, Chuckyy and Zo Trapalot.
Svdden Death
Thursday, November 13, 6 p.m.
Friday, November 14, 6 p.m.
Riddim producer Svdden Death first gained fame behind "Sell Out," a collaboration with DJ Marshmello in 2019, and has been gripping audiences since. He'll be joined on Thursday by Alice Glass, Simula, Witching Hour, Mythm and Executioner, and on Friday by Zomboy, Prosecute, Nimda, Bejalvin and STVG.
