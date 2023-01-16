Colter Wall, The Motet and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Colter Wall will be wailing his country tunes at Mission Ballroom for two nights — Thursday, January 19, and Friday, January 20 — while The Velveteers summon thunderous sounds at the Bluebird Theater on Friday.
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom will celebrate its twentieth anniversary with The Motet on Friday, January 20, and Saturday, January 21. Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
TenOTuesdays
Tuesday, January 17, 9 p.m.
So Many Roads Brewery, 918 West First Avenue
$10
TenOTuesdays are back at Denver's favorite Grateful Dead tribute venue. Local jam-fusion group tenOtwo is on duty to provide groovy tunes to the party-prone patrons looking to make Tuesday the new "grooves-day."
Whiskey Wednesdays
Wednesday, January 18, 7 p.m.
Revival Denver Public House, 630 East 17th Avenue
Free
Wednesday is for whiskey, and Revival has all the specials on hand to honor that spirited tradition. Swing on down to imbibe and jive with some local music from multifaceted musician Shawn Eckels, best known for his work with funk and blues group Andy Frasco & the U.N.
Colter Wall
Thursday, January 19, and Friday, January 20, 9 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$32.50-$79.95
Canadian country music is on the rise, and this outlaw is bringing it to you for two nights. Colter Wall has been serenading Saskatchewan saloons long enough to shape his songs to a sharpened edge, and knows just how to cut to your core. Texan troubadour Vincent Neil Emerson helps set the scene both nights.
Horse Bitch
Friday, January 20, 9 p.m.
Lost Lake Lounge, 3602 East Colfax Avenue
$15
Honky-tonk meets emo rock with local indie outfit Horse Bitch. This five-piece party band can certainly show you how to have a good time, and will be sharing the Lost Lake stage with like-minded local groups Waiting Room and Hello, Mountain
The Velveteers
Friday, January 20, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$22.50
The Boulder-born Velveteers are one of those bands you see once and then can't stop thinking about, with bombastic baritone guitar licks and a dual drum kit dynamic. Rock and roll is taken to new heights with these heavy hitters, and it will haunt your dreams after having just a tiny taste of their tremendous sound. Denver acts The Mañanas and Pink Lady Monster open the night.
The Motet
Friday, January 20, and Saturday, January 21, 8 p.m.
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton Street
$25-$50
These funkateers have been feeding Denver with jazzy soul licks for almost 25 years now, and this weekend will see The Motet bring the house down for two nights with help from funky friends Recess, Gabe Mervine, Nate Miller and Eddie Roberts.
Mid-Winter Concert
Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 East 73 Avenue, #11
Saturday, January 21, 9 p.m.
$25-$30
If you haven't had a chance to see the dazzling light and sound installations at Lumonics Gallery in north Denver, this weekend will provide an excellent opportunity to immerse yourself in the healing experience of Lumonics sculptures, while being whisked away by the ethereal sounds of acoustic duo Miguel Espinoza Fusion.
Velnias
Sunday, January 22, 9 p.m.
Hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$12-$15
Don't miss this blackened doom-metal band from Nederland, Colorado, which will play the hi-dive with other local doom-laden support groups, including Ghosts of Glaciers and Grief Ritual, which will summon sinister sounds to open the show.
