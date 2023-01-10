Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom Celebrates Twenty Years of Jamming

Scott Morrill, who has lived in Denver since he was three, solidified his Mile High legacy twenty years ago when he helped create Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom. The venue, which boasts two indoor stages as well as an outdoor one, opened in the former home of the legendary Casino Cabaret, at 2637 Welton Street, in January 2003 — just as jam bands were taking over the city's music scene.
Since then, Cervantes' has been a reliable steward for jam band and EDM lovers alike. It's become a go-to for up-and-coming Denver artists, while also offering star-powered sets from the likes of Gov't Mule's Warren Haynes and Phish's Page McConnell. Morrill will host more big names when Cervantes' celebrates its twentieth anniversary on Friday, January 20, with The Motet playing the Masterpiece Ballroom and Andy Frasco and DJ Sleepy hosting an "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" DJ dance party at Cervantes' Other Side.
In the meantime, Morrill took time out from party planning to reflect on the past twenty years:
Scott Morrill: Cervantes’ opened in January 2003. We purchased the business that was operating as Club Pure, which was open for two to three years before deciding to call it quits. Before that, it was operating as the Casino Cabaret from the 1920s to the 1990s.
Who were the partner owners at the beginning? Who has stayed and who has left?
It started with Jay Bianchi and myself. Jay left in 2009.
What was your goal in creating the venue? Do you believe you have accomplished that goal in the past twenty years?
My goal was to create a venue where fans and musicians could feel free to express themselves in a setting that genuinely cares about them. To create a place where live-music fans could come and know that they were going to see their friends as well as the best up-and-coming and established musical acts, and a staff that is welcoming and friendly. I wanted to create a community that supports as many musicians as possible and turns as many people on to music as possible. I wanted to create a family. I wanted to create a staff that cared about the venue and always wanted to make it better. Yes, I believe we accomplished all of those things and more.
Has the venue always had the Masterpiece Ballroom as well as the Other Side? If not, when were the two separate spots implemented, and why?
We started in January 2003 with the Masterpiece Ballroom. We then expanded into and renovated the neighboring building in October 2004, which opened as Quixote’s True Blue. We changed the name to the Other Side in 2009.
How would you describe Cervantes' to those who haven't been there?
I would describe Cervantes’ as a family of musicians and fans and staff all working together to create magical musical experiences. It’s a place where there are two venues side by side with a door in between, so you can see two different shows in one night and discover new music in a historic venue that has been around for 100 years.
What challenges have you faced in running a venue through the years?
In the early days, it was a challenge to get people to come to a new venue in an unfamiliar neighborhood. Five Points didn’t have anything going on besides Cervantes' as far as nightlife went, so we were a total destination venue. It took a lot of time and patience to build what we have today. But it was a lot of fun along the way!
How would you identify Cervantes' place in the fabric of Denver's music community?
Cervantes’ is a place where a lot of bands and DJs get their start in Denver. It’s a great place for an artist to build their fan base on their way up to hopefully sell out Red Rocks someday. It’s also a special historic venue that many musicians call their home away from home, that keeps them out of trouble and pays their bills. Selling out the Ballroom is an important step in lots of artists’ careers, signaling that it’s time to move to the next level — or come back and sell it out two times!
Are there bands or musicians who have been playing at Cervantes' steadily throughout its twenty years?
Yes, for sure. One I can think of off the top of my head is Del McCoury, who is 83 years old, so that means he was 63 when we started. That puts it all in perspective, haha.
What are some of your favorite memories at the venue over the years?
There are so many good ones. One that always sticks out was the first time Pretty Lights headlined the Ballroom and did a three-and-a-half-hour straight set to a raging, sold-out crowd. Another one was when Page McConnell of Phish unexpectedly confirmed to play in a superjam in the early days, which randomly fell on my birthday, and did Bob Dylan’s “Like a Rolling Stone.” Also, when Warren Haynes came down to do a surprise sit-in with Chris Robinson’s Brotherhood after playing at the Fillmore that night with Phil Lesh. I’ll stop there…
How are you celebrating your anniversary?
Believe it or not, we decided to throw some amazing shows to celebrate. We have a stacked lineup of amazing music in January and February that are all on cervantesmasterpiece.com. On January 20, which is twenty years from the day that we opened in 2003, we have The Motet in the Ballroom (also playing January 21), and the I Wanna Dance With Somebody Dance Party at the Other Side, which features Andy Frasco and DJ Sleepy. The Motet have been part of the Cervantes’ family since the beginning, so it’s very special that they are coming back for a two-night celebration of our twentieth anniversary. We also have Fruition playing a big dual-room event on January 27 and 28, with a stacked lineup of the Texas Gentlemen, Zepp Is Funk and many more.
Any closing words for your longtime regulars?
Thank you for all of your support over all these years! The regulars are really one of the most special parts about Cervantes’ and are the glue of our family, so thank you! I also want to thank Duncan, Josh, Adam, Diana, Evan, Aylon and the entire staff and all the musicians for pouring their hearts and souls into Cervantes’ for all these years!
Cervantes' Twentieth Anniversary, 7 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2637 Welton Street. The Motet plays Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom ($25-$29.95), and Andy Frasco and DJ Sleepy host the I Wanna Dance With Somebody Dance Party at Cervantes' Other Side ($20).