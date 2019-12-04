Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett Are Coming to Denver

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard just announced they will co-headline a national stadium tour with the most on-the-nose name of all time: Stadium Tour.
Along for the ride will be legendary rock bands Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts.
These classic rock acts will be bringing their anthems to Coors Field on August 30.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, December 13, at the Live Nation website.
