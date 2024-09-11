From Music to Fiction: Tim Booth to Debut His First Novel at Tattered Cover

Colorado novelist Carter Wilson (The Father She Went to Find) is something of a Tim Booth superfan. Which makes it only sweeter that he'll be the one to introduce the musician's debut work of fiction, When I Died for the First Time, at Tattered Cover Colfax on September 16.
Tim Booth is an English singer-songwriter and actor, appearing most notably as Victor Zsasz in the 2005 film Batman Begins. But he's best known as the lead singer and co-founder of the band James, and co-wrote several of its hit singles, including "Sit Down," "Come Home" and "Laid." The band has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, and its latest release, "Yummy," hit number one on the U.K. charts in 2024. Tim's debut novel immediately hit The Times bestseller list upon its release earlier this year.
"I've been a big fan of Tim's band James since the 1980s in the alt-rock scene in L.A.," recalls Wilson. "The band was much bigger in the U.K., but I always loved them. Then about fifteen years ago, they were doing a rare North American tour and came to Denver — and I was just blown away. I became semi-obsessed."
So much so, in fact, that Wilson decided he wanted to use some of the band's lyrics as an epigraph in his book Mr. Tender's Girl, which would go on to win the 2019 Colorado Book Award. "So I found out how to get in touch with Tim Booth, who's the lead singer and lyricist, to ask for permission. His response was pretty short — it was something like 'Sure.' That was it. No payment, no nothing."
Since then, Wilson says, he's used Tim Booth's lyrics in four or five of his books, and has seen James in concert several more times. "I even flew to Dublin one time just to see them for one night," Wilson laughs. "Flew back first thing in the morning."
Like we said: superfan.
So it was a foregone conclusion that Wilson would attend the upcoming James concert with Johnny Marr at the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, September 17. Wilson has been able to befriend his rock-star hero, getting regular invites backstage at shows and even receiving a text from Booth last time he was in Colorado, asking Wilson if he wanted to grab some dinner with him. "Uhhh...yes!" was Wilson's gleeful reply.
A few years ago, Booth became aware of Wilson's writing podcast Making It Up and mentioned that he was writing a book. Wilson immediately invited him on, but Booth demurred, saying he wasn't ready yet. "Six months ago or so, he emailed me and said, 'The book is done, I'm ready,'" says Wilson. "So I had him on. Now the book is out, and since I knew he was going to be in town for the show, I asked him if he'd want to do this talk at Tattered Cover."
Wilson says he had some trepidation before reading the book. "You want it to be good, you know?" he says. "But it's a first novel, and you're always a little worried. But he's a phenomenal writer, and the book is great."
Wilson says that while Booth's novel isn't a thriller — the genre sandbox in which Wilson usually plays — there are some commonalities between his book and Booth's, which is why the epigraphs fit so well. "Tim's lyrics are both hopeful and haunting," says Wilson, "which is the duality that I try to achieve in my books, as well. They're very emotional; Tim's lyrics might sometimes be poppy in terms of sound, but they're also dark and stirring. That's what hooks you. And it's that same style that he uses in this first novel, too."
The Tattered Cover event will include much of the usual literary goodness: a short reading, a discussion, a Q&A for fans and Tim Booth newbies alike. But before the autograph line forms, Wilson suggests there might also be a more uncommon element. "We might get to hear Tim play something for us," he teases.
So what was the song lyric that first drew Wilson to Booth? "It's from a song called 'Sound,' which is probably my favorite song of theirs," Wilson says. "The quote itself is just great: Come, dip on in/leave your bones, leave your skin/leave your past, leave your craft/leave your suffering heart. When I found that, I was just like, oh, my God, that's perfect for this book.
"A lot of Booth's music is about struggle, and getting to some conclusion or self-actualization," he continues. "It's what my books are about, too, or what I strive for. There's that same spirit in When I Died for the First Time. Lots to explore. That's one of the things I want to talk with him about at Tattered Cover. His writing in the novel has this dark wit to it that you only see a shadow of in his lyrics, but the book really turns him loose in a new way. "
Carter Wilson and Tim Booth discuss When I Died for the First Time, 6 p.m. Monday, September 16, Tattered Cover Colfax, 2526 East Colfax Avenue. Find tickets on eventbrite, which include a copy of Booth's book.